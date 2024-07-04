"I like him but Kendrick did his thing"— LL Cool J explains why he believes Drake made a 'bad choice' beefing with Kendrick Lamar 

In a recent conversation with Hot 97’s TT Torrez, Rapper LL Cool J opined that Drake made a mistake by feuding with Kendrick Lamar. On July 3, 2024, the rapper appeared on the radio show to discuss the rap beef that had taken over the internet. While seemingly naming K. Dot as the winner of the feud, Cool J said that Drake did not produce good enough songs to win the battle.

Speaking about the beef, which started with Drake and J. Cole’s First Person Shooter song, where the duo claimed that they were the “big three” of the rap scene alongside Kendrick Lamar, LL Cool J said:

“Kendrick won the battle. I mean, come on. That’s obvious. That’s a no-brainer. And listen, I like Drake. I love his music, he’s a cool dude. We don’t know each other but I like his music. I’m happy for him and everything. But, you know, Kendrick… that might have been a bad choice.”

Speaking about Drake’s talent as an artist, LL Cool J also said:

“But he’s [Drake] very incredible, talented artist. I like him but Kendrick did his thing.”

“I thought that Kendrick won”— LL Cool J announces Kendrick Lamar as the winner of the K. Dot and Drizzy feud

The rapper, who has had his fair share of feuds with fellow artists, shared in his interview that the battle between the two artists “was great for hip-hop culture.” He also said that the beef was etched in history.

Cool J then complimented the two singers but criticized Drake, saying he “played himself.”

“I thought that Kendrick won, but I thought that Drake, by no means did he embarrass himself or have anything to hold his head down about,” LL Cool J, who has feuded with Canibus and Ice-T in the past, said.

LL Cool J then opined that Drake did his best and fans could “feel comfortable with that.”

“The key to that stuff is as long as it doesn’t distract you from your ultimate goal, it’s a wonderful thing to participate in. I love it.”

This is not the first time the 56-year-old has shared his views about the recent rap battle. In a June 16, 2024, interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Cool J reiterated that K. Dot won the battle. He compared the feud to LeBron James and Stephen Curry's rap beef.

“I love it, man. This is no different from LeBron and Steph. Jordan, when he was coming in, and Magic was going out. It ain’t no different,” Cool J said.

LL Cool J makes a musical comeback with Saturday Night Special

Aside from sharing his opinions on the feud, the singer released his new track, Saturday Night Special, which features Rick Ross and Fat Joe. Fat Joe and Cool J last collaborated on the song I Shot Ya, which featured in the latter’s Mr. Smith 1995 album.

He is also expected to release a new album in the fall. It has been reported that it will be produced by industry legend Q-Tip.

The musician revealed on Instagram that he would release the track list soon.

