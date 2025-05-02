On April 30, 2025, Memphis-born rapper Finesse2Tymes appeared to confirm he was preparing to turn himself in after being contacted by his probation officer regarding a reported violation tied to his past conflict with viral child rapper FNG King, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop. In an Instagram story, the rapper wrote over a black screen,

Ad

"Damn that's crazy my P.O. just called and said they violated my probation for [this] happen wit King…finna go turn myself in."

He followed it with a short video on his Instagram story on May 2, 2025, showing himself outside a courthouse flanked by two US Marshals, with the caption: "I'll be back." The development follows a months-old incident in Texas that involved allegations of threats made by the rapper during a custody dispute.

Ad

Trending

Finesse2Tymes faces legal fallout after reported threats in a custody dispute involving FNG King

Ad

The alleged probation violation stems from a confrontation that took place in October 2024 in Humble, Texas, involving a custody dispute between Finesse2Tymes and a woman connected to 11-year-old rapper FNG King. Reports indicate the woman, who claimed to be King's guardian, contacted authorities after an intense altercation outside a local smoke shop, as reported by Complex.

She said she was confronted by Finesse and his brother when she arrived with FNG King to pick up another child. The rapper reportedly asked to speak with the boy, which led to a tense exchange. The woman stated that King appeared frightened and ran to her car, telling her they were trying to force him to return to Memphis.

Ad

She also claimed that Finesse's brother threatened her by implying he was armed, allegedly lifting his shirt to show the outline of a firearm, while Finesse2Tymes yelled a threatening phrase during the encounter, as stated by Complex.

According to Baller Alert, the situation reportedly developed from a prior relationship between King and the rapper, with Finesse2Tymes having previously mentored the young artist. Over time, however, their relationship soured amid disagreements about King's career and well-being. Following the October incident, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Finesse in January 2025.

Ad

As stated by Hot New Hip Hop, in response to the accusations, the rapper's attorney denied that any threats were made. Speaking to TMZ at the time, the legal representative stated,

"He did not threaten the complainant in any way. We are confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts."

Soon after Finesse2Tymes' Instagram story gained attention, FNG King responded with a video of his own. In it, the 11-year-old rapper said:

Ad

"You violated your own probation. I ain't making no more videos about you. That sht is dead. We gonna leave this alone."

Ad

FNG King also responded to online criticism about his decision to speak out, questioning why people were upset with him for commenting on the situation while overlooking the fact that an adult was publicly addressing a child, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop.

The young rapper has previously made serious claims against Finesse2Tymes, saying in a TikTok post that the artist exposed him to drugs and guns, as reported by Complex on February 1, 2025.

Ad

"He did things for me, but… he's a conniving person," King said. "He was smoking with me, giving me drugs. He [had] guns around [me]."

As of now, Finesse2Tymes has not confirmed how long he may be in custody or what legal consequences he could face next. His team has not issued an official statement, and court proceedings related to the probation violation are expected to follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More