"I no longer fear death" — Bas pays heartfelt tribute to his mother after her death

Rap artist Bas took to his social media account on April 23 and announced the death of his mother. He penned a heartfelt tribute to her and also shared several photos capturing moments they spent together. In his post, the artist expressed his deep love and gratitude to his mother and said:

"Allah’s greatest blessing was allowing me to call you mother. I no longer fear death for when my time comes, I know I’ll be reunited with you."

Bas' announcement comes after a period of emotional turmoil, during which he postponed his UK/EU tour to be by his mother's side.

"You've made us so proud" — Bas pays tribute to his mother

Bas shared a carousel of images featuring him and his mom. He posted pictures from his childhood and also gave fans a glimpse of the time he and his mom attended the Grammy Awards together.

He then went on to thank his mom for everything she did and promised to carry her legacy as he said:

"Thank you for the gift of my siblings and the love you and Baba displayed for us. So many people the world over have felt your warmth and can testify to the love you emit. We will carry that legacy. You’ve made us so proud. Rest easy now."

Many fans and friends of the artist took to the comments section of his post and sent him their condolences. Bas' fellow Dreamville label rapper Omen expressed his sympathies, wishing the artist and his family strength and guidance during this trying time. Producer Conductor Williams also sent his condolences and stated that he was sorry for the artist's loss.

"I simply cannot fathom being thousands of miles away at this time" — Bas earlier postponed his UK/EU tour to be by his mother's side

Earlier this month on April 12, the artist announced his decision to postpone his UK/EU tour and expressed his regret about the same via an Instagram post. He spoke about the earlier US leg of his tour and said:

"The only reason I was able to complete the US leg was because of my incredible family, support system, and the wishes of my ailing mother. She insisted that I “ honor my fans. “ Even as she needed me most."

He then went on to speak about his ailing mother and said that his pre-show routine consisted of wiping away his tears and "navigating immense guilt." He mentioned that he wanted to be by her side and could not "fathom being thousands of miles away" from her. He then urged his fans and followers to keep his mother in their prayers as he said:

"Watching my super woman lose her super powers has been the most soul crushing pain I’ve ever had to endure. Still we say alhamdulilah and thank God for our beautiful family as we come together to nurse our matriarch back to health."

He ended the post by thanking his fans for their understanding and support during these tough times.