"I'm the bigger person. I'm a boss": Rick Ross gives Drake an apology ultimatum as feud between duo escalates 

On Tuesday, April 16, American rapper and record executive Rick Ross and Canadian rapper Drake engaged in an Instagram feud. It began when the former reposted on his Instagram Story a video of Los Angeles realtor Tyler Neale, who is discussing the sale of the latter’s last remaining mansion in the USA, his $88 million property.

“Time to upgrade the ’78 jumbo jet. #BBLDRIZZY using stunna realtor," Rick Ross tagged Drake and wrote.

In response, the So Far Gone rapper shared a glimpse of his DM with Ross and wrote on his Instagram Story, “Look how I talk to this turkey. You shoulda just asked for another feature.”

Following this, Rick issued a counterresponse.

“I’m the bigger person. I’m a boss. Drake, I’m gonna give you the opportunity to apologize,” he wrote.

Rick Ross also slammed Drake for his lengthy responses and asked him to stay away from his DM if he couldn’t “keep it at one line.”

Expand Tweet

Rick Ross claimed that Drake uses “ghostwriters” for his captions

On Tuesday night, Rick Ross caught the wind of Drake selling his Los Angeles home, which Neale claimed was “the most expensive home on the market right now in the prestigious 90210 area code,” in the February clip that the Mastermind hitmaker reposted.

Rick Ross addressed his several-time collaborator and joked how it was time to “upgrade” Air Drake, the 1978 private jet owned by the Comeback Season rapper.

Drake in turn issued a lengthy reply via his DM to Ross, which he later shared on his Instagram Stories. Using a series of crying and laughing emojis, the OVO Sound co-founder wrote:

“Imagine you having 88 million to spend on a crib. Your sh*ts be steals like you got em from a police auction. Your star island house on a sliver of cheesecake. your lot 40000 square feet my crib 40000 square feet Leonard. And you put a wrap on your timeshare jet that sh*t coming off when it’s the other people turn to fly.”

Drake further continued by calling Rick Ross a “Brett Berrish worker” (referring to Luc Belaire’s mother company, Sovereign Brands’ CEO, often endorsed by the latter) and hinted that the God Forgives, I Don’t artist had to “move” a lot of “cases” before he managed to acquire a paycheque.

“Sh*t prob took a lifetime to see some real bread. You’re Brett son now you not Rozay anymore,” Drake concluded.

Expand Tweet

In another Instagram Story, the 37-year-old shared an aerial image of the 48-year-old’s Miami property and mocked him by saying, "Rick, you sandwiched (which is on brand) cause the vacant land not yours. This sh*t the Miami starter pack you living in a content creator crib.”

Ross demanded Drake’s apology in the wake of this, saying he was a “bigger” man and a “boss” and asking him to “confess” a couple of things, including undergoing a “nose reduction” and a “BBL” (Brazilian Butt Lift).

“I understand, I know what it's like having those flaps on your stomach and that sweat being under there, you ain't wanna do that, you wanted to just [say] f*ck a gym… You Drizzy, you could go get it done, and you did it. Just confess," Ross said on his Instagram Story using the hashtags #whiteboy and #bbldrizzy.

The nine-time Grammy nominee further continued by saying,

“I know you not gonna respond, and this pace is boring me. It’s moving too slow. When I came in the game, you had to move fast.”

In follow-up stories, Rick Ross doubled down on his remarks and asked Drake if he indeed had more money than him, as he claimed, why didn’t he buy his friend and rapper Birdman a $50 million-worth mansion, when the latter's property went into foreclosure a few years ago? He even gave Drake 48 hours to make a purchase and added, “the countdown has begun.”

“Your nose fake, your stomach fake, you don’t write raps, your biggest homie’s in foreclosure. Come on, man. Go buy all them… that’s living with each other a big mansion and put the BBL Drizzy logo on the gates, man,” Ross mentioned.

Expand Tweet

He also reiterated his Air Drake comment, saying that the Toronto rapper got it for “free” and asked anyone who boarded it to be “safe,” wear seatbelts, and ensure they have oxygen masks in place, as he claimed that the 1978 jet was not meant for people but cargo.

In the next story, Rick Ross slammed Drake for his “shoulda just asked for another feature” remark, saying he didn’t need him for a remix or anything. He also hit back at Drake, asking him not to sweep into his DMs unless he knew how to keep them concise, "keep it at one line," and not go on for "20 minutes."

“I know why Drake don't do what I do when I talk and he don't talk, he'll take a picture and post 'cause he got ghostwriters for his f*cking captions. He got, listen to me, he got the people sitting around, 'What's Rick gonna do next?! Let's go, let's go, come up with it!'”

Rick Ross wrapped up by saying he knew that the A.C. Milan owner was “shallow” yet asked him to pick up the phone and have real conversations with people, which he claimed might be “therapeutic” for him, and “release” whatever’s hidden inside.

The duo’s latest online feud seemingly began over the weekend when Drake’s diss track Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50) was released, directed at Ross’ ally Kendrick Lamar. Ross issued a counter-diss track titled Champagne Moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback