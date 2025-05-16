“I’m human. I go through real-life stuff” — YG talks about being s*xually assaulted by a 30-year-old when he was 14

YG has stated that he was s*xually harassed by an older woman when he was 14 years old. In the May 15 interview with ABC News, the rapper talked about his new single 2004, featuring Buddy and The Gang, saying that the track is based on his real-life experience.

He shared that when he played the song for others, most of them shared similar experiences.

"90 percent of the people I played it for, the men, the males, they all got similar stories. That was the conversation everybody was having. It was like, 'Yeah, like I was s*xually abused.' And it's like, 'Yeah, but for us, we men, so it ain't treated the same way," the rapper stated.

YG, whose real name is Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, is a member of the Compton-based Westside Tree Top Piru gang.

In the interview, he stated that people put him in a box and portray him as an "animal." However, he said he went through traumatic things like every other person.

"People put me in the box. They know us as gang members and we from the streets and all this, you feel me? So they look at us like, 'Oh, we gang members, we animals, we not human.' You know what I'm saying? But it's like, bro, I'm human. I go through real-life stuff outside of the street stuff," he said.

More details on YG's single 2004

YG at the 2024 GQ Men of the Year Party - (Image via Getty)

In the interview, YG told the media outlet that, at the time, he thought the s*xual encounter was fine, but as he got older, he understood that he was a victim of s*xual assault.

"It wasn't a thing that I did some with an older woman — it's lit. You go through life and you see stuff and you learn stuff," the rapper said.

The rapper stated that he would share more details about his life in his upcoming album, The Gentleman's Club.

"People say I live a dangerous life — I talk about that and I give it to you straight like that. Now me going through this growing stage of my life, it ain't hard for me because I'm telling my truth," he said.

YG announced he will be launching a supplement brand this year

On March 25, the rapper appeared on live streamer N3on's broadcast to promote his music. In the stream, he stated that he plans to enter the health and wellness market and launch his brand this year.

Jackson said his supplements will have healing ingredients like ashwagandha, sea moss, and vitality greens.

"I'm big in the health and [wellness] space. I'm actually finna launch a health brand this year. It's a supplement brand. I'ma launch with ashwagandha, sea moss, vitality greens [and] a liver detoxer 'cause I'm a drinker, so I be tryna cleanse my liver. We gon' have everything," he said.

YG previously launched Cherry Bomb, a male enhancement product, in February 2024. The pills contain tongkat ali, deer antler velvet, white willow extract, cayenne extract, panax ginseng, and tribulus terrestris.

YG has yet to reveal the release date of his upcoming album, The Gentleman's Club.

