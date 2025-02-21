"I'm not laughing" - Madonna calls out Trump after President seemingly declares himself "king" on social media

Pop star Madonna called out Donald Trump on X after the US President supposedly called himself "king" in a recent Truth Social post. The singer stated she did not find it funny in case Trump's statement was supposed to be taken as a "joke."

Taking to X on February 20, 2025, Madonna shared an image of herself and addressed the US President's comments. She wrote:

"I thought this country was built by Europeans, escaping living under the rule of a King, to establish a New World governed by the people. Currently we have a president who calls Himself. Our King. If this is a joke, I'm not laughing."

The singer's criticism came after the President's Truth Social post dated February 20, where the Republican notably used the phrase "long live the king," writing:

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

It is worth noting that the same words were attributed to Trump and shared via the official social media accounts of The White House. The quote was accompanied by a fake magazine cover featuring the Republican leader, with the words "Long Live The King" written on it.

The White House's post was shared after the US President's administration passed orders to end congestion pricing in New York.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Madonna has publicly criticized Trump's actions or policies. The singer has previously spoken against the MAGA leader after his first inauguration back in 2017, and she also voiced her opinion against his recent executive orders.

When Madonna delivered a speech after Trump's inauguration in January 2017

Madonna (Image via Getty)

Donald Trump was first elected President after the 2016 elections, as he beat the then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Following his inauguration in January 2017, singer Madonna delivered a speech to a group of over 500,000 people at the Women’s March on Washington, criticizing the Republican leader's inauguration, as reported by Billboard on February 20, 2025.

“Welcome to the revolution of love, to the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny, where not just women are in danger but all marginalized people, where being uniquely different right now might truly be considered a crime. It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f**k up," she said back then.

The pop star also voiced her displeasure towards the Republican leader's victory back then. She showed concern about the "percentage of women" who voted for the then-president, claiming they "betrayed" the others. Speaking about the outcome to Billboard in December 2016, she said:

"It felt like someone died. It felt like a ­combination of the heartbreak and betrayal you feel when someone you love more than anything leaves you, and also a death. I feel that way every morning; I wake up and say, 'Oh, wait, Donald Trump is still the president,' and it wasn't a bad dream that I had."

In the same interview with Billboard, Madonna revealed that she has had "major arguments" with those backing the MAGA leader. She further said that she understood why Trump won, before attributing money as a reason. The pop star indicated that money was valued above a moral compass, intelligence, and the ability to make decisions.

Further in the 2016 interview ahead of the Republican leader's inauguration, Madonna also recalled having met Trump previously during a Versace campaign at Mar-A-Lago in Florida. The singer described the MAGA leader as a "very friendly guy, ­charismatic in that ­boastful, macho, alpha-male way." She also described the President as politically incorrect, claiming she found the attribute "amusing."

"I just can’t put him and Barack Obama in the same ­sentence, same room, same job description," she said.

In the 2024 presidential elections, Donald Trump beat former Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to office, becoming the POTUS for the second time. Upon his inauguration on January 20, 2025, the MAGA leader signed various executive orders to implement changes in his administration.

Subsequently, on January 28, Madonna took to X to seemingly criticize Trump's latest executive orders. She wrote:

"It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years. Don’t give up the Fight!"

Expand Tweet

The pop star is not the only high-profile celebrity to criticize the US President's administration in recent times. Other celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Addison Rae have also criticized the Republican leader's latest policies and actions.

