  "I'm still in shock"- Mack Maine reveals his 20-year-old son passed away following a seizure

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:43 GMT
Mack Maine and his son, Zeke
Mack Maine and his son, Zeke (Image credits: Instagram/@mackmaine4president)

On Monday, Mack Maine announced that his 20-year-old son, Isaiah (nicknamed "Zeke"), died from a seizure on July 16, 2025. The rapper, whose real name is Jermaine Anthony Preyan, expressed deep shock and sadness. He is known as a close friend of Lil Wayne.

He posted a carousel of images of his son on his Instagram account on Monday, July 28, and wrote in the caption:

"Been trying to build up the strength to put up this post since last night so bear with me🙏🏾"
"On July 16th I received a call that my son Isaiah (Zeke) passed away at his home in California from a seizure. I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone. Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me. I know I am/was his father while he was here in the flesh but now he’s ascended to rejoin OUR Father God in the spirit and his ancestors who also loved him dearly like his grandfather (my dad) and his grandmother 🕊️🕊️"
Mack Maine also shared that July 28 is his birthday and also the day when his father died two years ago. He expressed how much he missed his father and wrote that two years felt like 2000.

Tributes pour in as Mack Maine announces the death of his son

The rapper and record executive shared a post on his Instagram account, announcing the death of his son, on Monday. He wrote a long caption with it, expressing his shock and grief.

Many people from the music or entertainment industry shared their condolences in the comment section of the post, including the likes of Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, and Tyga.

"I don’t even believe what I just read. This can’t be real. I love you so much. You guys raised the most incredible young man. He was such a perfect boy. I have no words to express what you must be feeling. No words. We are praying for your whole family, Mack. We love you so much," Nicki wrote.
Meanwhile, 2 Chainz wrote:

"Bru im so sorry to hear this ,praying for you and the fam I love ya bru"
Nicki Minaj&#039;s comment on Mack Maine&#039;s post (Image credits: SS from Instagram/@mackmaine4president)
Nicki Minaj's comment on Mack Maine's post (Image credits: SS from Instagram/@mackmaine4president)

Actor Reginae Carter wrote:

"I love you so much 🙏🏾 praying for you !"

Tyga commented with a heartbreak and a dove emoji. Many such artists expressed their shock and offered condolences in the comments.

More condolence messages on Maine&#039;s post (Image credits: SS from Instagram/@mackmaine4president)
More condolence messages on Maine's post (Image credits: SS from Instagram/@mackmaine4president)

In his original post, meanwhile, Mack Maine, also wrote a letter directly to his son, Zeke. He wrote that the 20-year-old's "soul was made of innocence and his heart was pure." He expressed how proud he was of Zeke and how much he has been hurting since July 16.

Maine also urged people to "hug the ones you love and squeeze em tight". He concluded by writing that he missed his father and his son and urged them to give him strength as he moves through life.

Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Edited by Divya Singh
