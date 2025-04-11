"I was ready to go nuclear" — Ja Rule opens up about how 50 Cent's disrespect towards Irv Gotti affected him 

On Thursday, April 10, Ja Rule appeared as a guest on Charlamagne Tha God's The Breakfast Club podcast, where the subject of 50 Cent came up.

When Charlamagne suggested that 50 and Ja Rule couldn't outrun one another, with their names seemingly being tied up, Ja Rule—born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins—responded by saying that he never brought Fif up. Then, sharing his view about the link, the Clap Back rapper added:

"I think that’s because he’s a troll and he keeps it going. I’ll go to the circus once in a while, you know, but I really like to stay clear of that sh*t. I like to have fun sometimes. I poke jabs at him, too, but that’s all that really is. To me, it’s silly. We’re both successful Black men and I think the focus should be on continuing to make sure that we pay it forward."

While he claimed that most of their back-and-forth was all in fun, the rapper remarked how 50 Cent's mockery of Irv Gotti's death had made him furious. He said:

"I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear and sh*t. Prem [DJ Premier] said it best. He said, 'Rule, you got to understand who we are and what we are. We are masters of self-defense'."

It was when the DJ's words resonated with the Holla Holla rapper that he decided against responding to Cent's controversial post. Ja Rule added:

"I don’t want to start trouble, make trouble with people. But if we gotta get into it, make it—I’ll f**king end it."

The incident in question dates back to February 2025, when the 21 Questions rapper took to Instagram following Irv Gotti's death (on February 5) and seemingly mocked the late rapper.

He posted a picture of himself smoking hookah beside a plastic tombstone—a clear nod to Irv Gotti—with a smiling picture of Gotti in the next slide. In the caption, Cent wrote:

"I'm smoking on data Gotti pack. Nah God bless him LOL."

Ja Rule talked about the internet changing the course of his beef with 50 Cent

This isn't the first time Ja Rule has talked about 50 Cent in an interview. Just last month, on March 17, the Placebo rapper appeared on Hot 97, where he talked about the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef, prompting him to recall his own beef with Fif.

Claiming that the internet could've changed the course of their beef, Rule said:

"I kind of wish I had the internet when I had my beef going on. They would’ve seen things in real-time, you know what I’m saying? They would’ve seen who this guy is in real time and then then it would have been a different outlook on what this is. You would’ve been like, ‘Oh, now I get it. This guy’s a f**king fraud.’ You don’t get a chance to see that, feel that."

The rapper went on to claim that people were living in a different time now.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent made headlines for a very different reason—congratulating Eminem's daughter on having a baby via X last week, on April 5.

