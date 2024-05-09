“I said I’m dropping this year right?” — Cardi B claps back at fan after being threatened to release new album before summer 2024

Cardi B recently snapped back at a fan on X after the user seemingly threatened her to release her much-awaited new album. The rapper has not dropped a new album since The Invasion of Privacy in 2018.

On Wednesday, April 8, one of Cardi’s fans took to X to demand her favorite artist release her next album soon, or else she should “stay off this app.” The user, @sticikilysneaki, wrote:

“Cardi if that album doesn’t come before summer you better just stay off this app because if so I personally will make sure every edgy bg post is PLASTERED into the top of every single refresh you pull, YOU.”

Cardi B replied to the fan’s comment a month later, on Wednesday, May 8.

“B*tch its 7am... STFU,” she wrote.

The fan apologized to the rapper soon after, clarifying that she “loves her music.”

“I just love your music ok I’m sorry.”

However, Cardi B called the fan out once again. She said that the fan has been “insulting” artists she works with and is not asking but telling her what to do. The singer said once again that she will drop her album this year.

“I’m looking at your page and you insulting artists I work with. You not asking, you TELLING ME WHAT TO DO. I don’t know who raising y’all but I ain’t tell my momma what to do so nobody tells me what to do, talking bout ‘better.’ I’ll get pregnant right now and tell you go f*ck urself and give you s*it. I said I’m dropping this year right? So STFU."

Both Cardi B and the X user (@sticikilysneaki) deleted their tweets after the interaction.

Cardi B said she's "dropping her album" this year in March 2024

Cardi B has released two songs in 2024 as of writing. She released a promotional track, Like That (Freestyle), on March 1 and followed it up with another song, Enough (Miami), on March 15.

She has yet to announce official dates for the release of her next album. However, she confirmed a couple of months ago that she will release her album in 2024. On March 1, after releasing her promotional track Like That, Cardi B took to her Instagram story to share a tease for her new music.

In the video, Cardi scrolled through "like a 100" songs on her laptop, claiming that they date back to January 2023. Although she did not appear on camera, her voice in the background said she's "a night owl" and has been working on new music at 5 am.

“Look how long I’ve had this f*cking record for. January 27, 202-f*ckin’-3. I was working on this sh*t at 5 a.m. You know I’m a night owl,” the rapper said.

Cardi further mentioned that she is not letting her "anxiety" or what her "haters say" affect what she does. The rapper said she will release her album in 2024, and her fans should "stay tuned for the announcement."

“I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say — if I do a song, I’m gonna just f*cking drop it. Well, I got no choice because I’m dropping my album this year, so stay tuned for the announcement. But don’t play with me!”

Cardi B once again confirmed that she is "dropping it" this year while snapping back at an X user on May 8. Although the user and Cardi deleted the posts, the user claimed that Cardi (whom she allegedly referred to as 'mother') supposedly apologized to her and gave her "personal album tea." She did not share any proof of her interaction with the singer.

X User claiming Cardi B shared 'album tea' with her (Image via X/@sticikilysneaki)

The user also allegedly responded to Cardi's last post to her, requesting Cardi to "not get pregnant."

X post by user @sticikilysneaki (Image via X/@@sticikilysneaki)

Cardi B was recently spotted at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, celebrating the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.'