"Don't like that costume on you": Fans criticize Cardi B's Met Gala 2024 look

Cardi B recently made headlines after she attended the Met Gala 2024 on Monday at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. She donned a black gown with a tulle train for the event and paired it with a headgear. The Grammy-winning singer's outfit was by the Antwerp-based fashion label Windowsen's designer Sensen Lii, who crafted the custom gown over two months, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Through the black tulle and long train, Sensen Lii tried to channel gothic aesthetics on the Met Gala red carpet but netizens did not seem pleased with the rapper's look and took to social media to criticize the same.

Others referred to it as a "carpet" and wondered how her outfit honored the theme of the event, Garden of Time.

"That's more like a carpet," one netizen commented.

"Where’s the “Garden of Time” theme on here?" another wondered.

"THIS IS HORRIBLE," one individual wrote.

Individuals also believed she "wasted all that fabric" for the train of her gown and called it a "trash bag look."

"Wasted all that fabric for nothing," an X user said.

"Again with the trash bag look," another user wrote.

While Cardi B received criticism about her ensemble, some also praised her look and believed she looked "stunning" at the event.

"HOW YOU CANNOT SAY MOTHER," a fan wrote.

"Black Rose you look stunning and lovely." another added.

"So Beautiful Cardi B you get Best Dressed!" an X user wrote.

Exploring details of Cardi B's Met Gala 2024 look

Cardi B attended the Met Gala on Monday and showcased her distinctive style on the red carpet. She donned a black off-shoulder gown by Windowsen designer Sensen Lii. The dress had a sweeping train, which was the highlight of her look, and she had nine people to help her with it on the carpet, as per Vogue.

The artist's stylist Kollin Carter added touches of sea green to her look with an ocean-green pendant and matching earrings, in keeping with the Garden of Time theme. Her makeup artist, Erika La' Pearl also added hints of green to her eyes, and her long ocean-green nails brought her whole look together.

Erika La' Pearl spoke to Allure regarding the artist's "glamorous yet soft" look and said:

We wanted to focus on green and tie into the overall theme of the Garden of Time. To bring this color to life in the beauty look, we opted for emerald contacts and emerald-tone shadows from the NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Utopia palette. We layered in a signature wing for a glamorous yet soft makeup look."

Cardi B earlier shed light on the Met Gala in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in March, stating:

"We’re always thinking ahead. I feel like the Met Gala is almost like going to the Grammys. It’s very nerve-racking, and even though we make it look so easy, we really be so nervous."

She further explained that she and her team wanted "everything to be iconic."

