"I see why they passed on him for the SB" — Internet reacts to GELO dropping his ‘Tweaker’ remix with Lil Wayne

GELO, the professional basketball player and rapper whose real name is LiAngelo Ball, recently released his Tweaker remix featuring Lil Wayne on February 7, 2025. GELO's hit track, which premiered on WorldStarHipHop at the beginning of this year, gained traction after popular streamer N3on previewed it in December 2024.

The song was released on streaming platforms on January 3, debuting at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following this, GELO recently unveiled the remix version of the track featuring Lil Wayne.

The remix with Lil Wayne was met with mixed reviews on social media. Some fans expressed dissatisfaction with the older rapper's work, adding they understood why Wayne was not picked to headline the 2024 Super Bowl. For context, Lil Wayne revealed he was "hurt" after the NFL picked Kendrick Lamar to perform at the halftime show, scheduled in Wayne's hometown of New Orleans this weekend.

Under @NFR_Podcast's post on X, one netizen commented:

"Damn I see why they passed on him for the SB."

Many seemed to agree with this sentiment, claiming Wayne's portion on the track was "weak." Here are some of the reactions:

"Saying the same word 50 times do not hit no more," one person tweeted.

"Nelly sound and ugh…. Wanna stay respectful. This ain’t it," another person added.

"Am I the only one who thinks this was a weak verse from Wayne? Wayne can rap but that was wack," someone else commented.

"Oh lord I think wayne needs to hang it up," another X user wrote.

However, several people defended Wayne, praising the rapper for his verse.

"People saying the Wayne verse was bad it’s not vintage Wayne but half of these new gen rappers couldn’t make a verse half as good as this lol," one person posted.

"People disrespecting the Wayne bars. This generation doesn’t appreciate punch line raps," another user added.

"Yeah he makes any song 100x better," someone else tweeted.

"Wayne still got it," another user praised.

"The legend, GOAT" — GELO about Lil Wayne

GELO, dubbed "Billboard Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month for February," sat down for an interview with the publication, dated February 6, to talk about his new music and working with Lil Wayne. He described the New Orleans rapper as "the legend" and "GOAT," explaining how he connected with Wayne for the collaboration.

"We got Lil Wayne getting on there. The legend, GOAT. You know I had to for real," GELO said.

He continued:

"I didn’t connect with him until my manager’s and them showed me his song. I hit him up on the Gram like, 'Your verse is hard as hell. That’s what we was missing on our s**t.' He was a cool dude. He was like, 'I hope you mess with the verse.' That verse is tough. Watch out ya’ll gon’ see?"

As for Lil Wayne, the rapper is gearing up for the release of the next installment of his Tha Carter series, titled Tha Carter VI. The long-running series of albums, which began in 2004, will continue for its sixth edition, with a reported release date of June 6, 2025.

According to UpRoxx on February 6, speculations about the album's release date started circulating after Wayne starred in a Cetaphil commercial for the Super Bowl, released that same day. The combination "6-6-25" reoccurs through the ad, with a sign on a door reading “Do Not Disturb Til’ 06-06-25 Carter VI.”

Tha Carter VI will be Lil Wayne's first solo project following his 2020 album Funeral. Meanwhile, the rapper released a collaborative album, Welcome 2 Collegrove, with 2 Chainz in 2023, and also featured in other artists' songs, including Tyler, The Creator's Sticky, with Sexyy Red and GloRilla.

