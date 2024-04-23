"I think we've finally caught up to our relationship" — Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado gets married to Ben Hausdorff in McKinney, Texas

Kirstin Maldonado tied the knot on April 21, 2024, with her longtime partner, Ben Hausdorff. The wedding ceremony was organized at the McKinney, Texas-based D'Vine Grace Vineyard, and it was attended by around 175 guests, including some well-known faces from the music industry.

Ben also appeared for an interview with People magazine, where he addressed his marriage by saying:

"I think we've finally caught up to our relationship or our relationship has finally caught up to where we are. And I think there's something special about that. Just being like, yes, 'My wife!' and this is our life, and this is our daughter, and that's it."

A glimpse of the Instagram post (Image via Instagram/blairgoldberg44)

While Maldonado has not posted anything from her wedding until now, she has reshared several Instagram stories featuring the moments captured at the event. However, singer Blair Goldberg, who was one of the guests, posted a few photos on social media and wrote:

"this was texas @kirstin x @hausdo are marrrriedddddd!!!"

Hausdorff is popular for being an expert as a cinematographer and video editor. He currently serves as a tour videographer for Pentatonix, which he joined back in 2018. His LinkedIn profile says that he has worked on five tours alongside 100 shows and also traveled to 10 countries during his time with the company.

Kirstin Maldonado and Ben Hausdorff express their feelings after getting married

The wedding news of Kirstin Maldonado is on top of the headlines, and in her latest conversation with People magazine, she said that her bond with Ben Hausdorff was at a stage where they could be together for a lifetime.

The pair initially planned to invite everyone to California but changed the decision so that Kirstin's grandmother could come to the wedding.

Maldonado opted for outfits that were designed by Kim Kassas, and Ben went for a black tux alongside a white vest and bow tie. The pair's daughter Elliana also chose a unique outfit for the occasion, and Kirstin said:

"Her little dress has some of the elements of my dress on it, and then I ended up getting her one that's a little bit more of a traditional flower girl dress for her to walk down in. So it's just going to be a little cute cupcake going down the aisle."

Kirstin Maldonado also mentioned that she and Ben added everything that has been their best choice over the years. For the food, the couple included different options in categories like fish and beef. The duo spoke about the Fiji vacation they went on last year, saying that they enjoyed it a lot.

"So we wanted to incorporate Fiji, and there was this band there. This trio of singers that are just incredible with beautiful voices. Such good people. So we're flying them out for cocktail hour."

The celebrations ended with a dance along with a performance by a band and DJ, followed by some fireworks. The pair are now planning a honeymoon where they will cover two places, including Tahiti and the Amalfi Coast.

Kirstin Maldonado and Ben Hausdorff are the parents of a child

The duo's love story started back in 2018, but they have hardly revealed anything about how they met. However, Kirstin and Ben collaborated on some projects by the cappella group Pentatonix, and the latter filmed some music videos for the band.

Although Kirstin Maldonado and Ben Hausdoff got engaged last year, they welcomed a child in 2022. Kirstin also announced the same through Instagram and wrote:

"Your mommy and daddy feel so lucky to have you and love you so much, it's insane!! We had no idea our hearts could expand this much. You are worth everything and more. Welcome to the family, sweet Evie baby."

Maldonado even praised Hausdoff for taking care of their daughter in her conversation with People magazine in May 2023. She also addressed the memories she has created so far with the child and said:

"We're in different places all the time which makes those memories stronger in a way. Her first train was in Japan, the bullet train, and first crawls in Fiji. It feels like she is the most well-traveled baby at this age – maybe ever."

While Kirstin Maldonado is popular for her contributions to the projects of Pentatonix, she has also released a single titled Break a Little, followed by an EP, Love.

