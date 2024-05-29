"I think when you do something like that, that's not the first time"— Boosie slams Diddy over Cassie assault video 

Days after Diddy’s video assaulting Cassie went viral, popular rapper Boosie Badazz shared his thoughts about the whole fiasco as he spoke to VladTV on Monday, May 27, 2024. Talking about how “it is a pattern,” Boosie slammed Diddy and said:

“Man, all you gotta do is restrain the woman. Grab them hands and hold them hands down. I don’t think a woman can make you mad enough to do that, I don’t think nothing can make you mad enough to-- That was some sick sh*t... I think when you do something like that, that’s not the first time. That’s got to be, it’s a pattern man. It’s just like when you whoop a n***a ass or get in a fight with n****s. You get better and better.”

Just before 1 pm ET on May 17, CNN released surveillance footage of Diddy kicking and beating his former girlfriend, Cassie, in the hallway of a hotel in Los Angeles. As per CNN, the video is from 2016, where Cassie can be seen getting dragged by her former partner as he hits her in the hallway.

Two days later, Diddy released an apology video on Instagram and said how he “hit rock bottom” and “was disgusted then, and is disgusted now.”

“I feel like that was the intro to a song”— Boosie reacts to Diddy’s apology after the hotel hallway footage went viral

While speaking to VladTV on Monday, May 27, Boosie also addressed Diddy's apology video and said it feels like “the intro to a song.”

"I feel like that was the intro to a song. I feel like in five years you gon' hear that on one of his comeback songs...That was an intro," he said.

On May 17, 2024, two days after the footage went viral, Diddy apologized and said that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f**ked up—I hit rock bottom—but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now," the rapper said.

Boosie is not the only celebrity to slam Diddy. Singer Aubrey O’Day also released a statement on May 18, 2024, and said:

"The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine.. abuse survivors or anyone that triggers easily might not want to watch (images are disturbing)..."

Others, like Emily Ratajkowski, also commented on the fiasco and called the rapper a “monster” in her tweet on May 18, 2024. Rapper 50 Cent also shared his thoughts on the matter and said:

"Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all."

Cassie and Sean 'Diddy' Combs met in 2005. They were in a relationship for 11 years as they started dating in 2007 and were together till 2018. However, 5 years after the couple parted ways, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Combs, claiming that he assaulted her physically, s*xually, and mentally while the two were in a relationship.

In her lawsuit, Cassie also mentioned that Combs often forced her into alcohol and drugs. Moreover, she claimed that he also pressured her to have s*x with s*x workers, as he filmed the entire thing. However, a few days later, the two reached an undisclosed settlement, as Cassie withdrew all the charges.