"She wanted some money"— Charleston White claims Diddy doesn't deserve jail time over Cassie assault, accepts rapper's apology

YouTuber Charleston White has commented on the whole Diddy and Cassie fiasco after a video of the rapper brutally hitting his former girlfriend went viral. On May 18, 2024, a video showing Sean John Combs beating Cassie in a hotel hallway went viral.

As the video continued to spark reactions on social media, Charleston sided with Diddy and said—

"This is all I'm gonna say. She wanted some money. Obviously, she didn't want Puffy to go jail. Why are y'all wishin' jail on Puffy? Not one time did that girl call the police on P. Diddy, Sean Combs, Brother Love. Not one time. I know a lot of relationships, all they do is fight and f**k, f**k and fight.”

He continued—

“Sometimes I know a n***a get in a relationship so long n***as start a good fight so we can do some good f**kin' and after the n***a get tired of good f**kin' the other n***a go back to doing some good fightin'."

In the video, Sean John Combs was seen throwing Cassie on the ground and then dragging her from one place to another.

As the video did rounds on social media, many celebrities slammed Sean John Combs and pointed out that the video going viral confirmed Cassie’s allegations of her former partner beating her and physically assaulting her.

“So that's a lot of toxic relationships they rap about it in the songs”: Details explored Charleston White sides with Diddy after the beating video goes viral

Diddy found himself in deep water after a video of him from a hotel hallway in Los Angeles went viral, showing him beating his former girlfriend Cassie. The video came in 7 months after Cassie filed a lawsuit against the rapper stating that he physically and s*xually assaulted her, tortured her, and forced her into drugs and alcohol.

However, as the video went viral and garnered a ton of reactions from celebrities and social media users, Charleston White continued to side with Diddy and said—

"So that's a lot of toxic relationships they rap about it in the songs. See Sexyy Red, GloRilla talk about their toxic relationships where you beat them they beats you, all the kinda s**t. So all I'm sayin' is, n***a you ain't never had a billion dollars. Ain't no tellin' how I might treat my b***h if I get a billion dollars, n***a, please. The f**k is you talkin' about? N***a, you broke and be wanting to kick your b***hes a*s!"

Charleston White’s statement came just a day after Combs apologized for abusing Cassie in 2016, as he uploaded an apology video on social media, where he said:

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f**ked up—I hit rock bottom—but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now."

Cassie alleged in her lawsuit that Diddy frequently coerced her into engaging in s*xual activities with s*x workers and recorded these encounters. She also claimed that the rapper consumed excessive amounts of drugs and alcohol, leading to physical assaults on her. However, shortly after filing the lawsuit, Cassie withdrew her charges following an undisclosed settlement agreement between the two parties.

Subsequently, four other women came forward with similar accusations against Diddy, alleging that he subjected them to physical abuse and forced s*xual activities. While Diddy AKA Combs has apologized for the act, Cassie has not yet spoken about the fiasco.