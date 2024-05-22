What did Winter Blanco accuse Trey Songz of? Social media user cites 2018 accusation while alleging singer s*xually assaulted her friend

Musician and podcaster Winter Blanco accused singer Trey Songz of assaulting her in 2018. This revelation came to light when Blanco spoke about the alleged experience on her podcast Behind The Likes on March 28, 2024.

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of r*pe, physical and s*xual assault which may be disturbing for some. Readers' discretion is advised.

Following this, another social media user also accused Songz of s*xually assaulting her friend at a club. No information regarding who the woman was or when the alleged assault occurred was provided.

On May 22, 2024, X user @imdrinaa retweeted Winter Blanco talking about Trey Songz's alleged physical assault, adding:

"I’ll never forget Trey songz was mad drunk and lit in booby and he s*xually assaulted my friend by making out with her she was in such freeze mode because she didn’t know him at all wasn’t even no flirting going on he just randomly turned around and kissed her ending it by spitting in her mouth."

Winter Blanco opens up about her alleged physical assault

In light of CNN releasing video footage of rapper Sean "Combs" Diddy's assault on his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, more women are coming forward to share their stories of abuse and assault.

In the March 28 episode of Behind The Likes, Winter Blanco detailed Trey Songz's alleged physical assault on her, which she claimed occurred in 2018. Speaking to Chy Fontenette, her co-host, Blanco said:

"He [Songz] put his hands on me and I never talked about it. This is the first time I’ve ever talked about this publicly, I really don’t give a f*ck anymore. He put his hands on me, scared the f*ck out of me and I never said anything.”

According to Hot New, Hip Hop, Blanco also referred to other women who have come out and accused the singer of abusing them, claiming their lawyers often reached out to her, but she chose not to get involved for the sake of her career.

But as time went by, she realized that she was tired of letting abusers get away and decided to speak out about her experience.

“I was with a group of friends when it happened. They didn’t see it happened but I went and got in the car with them after and I had like, marks on my neck and scratches on my neck. All my nails were broken, my hands were bleeding, my knees were scraped up and sh*t," she said.

Winter Blanco added that the singer tried to gaslight her after the alleged assault by claiming that she was drunk and tried to hit him.

Bad Girls Club alum Winter Blanco, whose real name is Kaila Wilkey, is one of the many women allegedly abused by Trey Songz. According to The Cut, this list includes actress Keke Palmer, who accused the singer of s*xually intimidating her to appear in a music video in 2017.

In January 2022, WNBA basketball player Dylan Gonzalez alleged Trey Songz r*ped her in a Las Vegas hotel which left her with "unbearable PTSD." In 2023, two women filed a lawsuit against the singer for the lasting injuries they sustained after Songz allegedly s*xually assaulted them at a house party in August 2015.