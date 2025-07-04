Lily Allen, the British singer-songwriter, has recently opened up in an introspective conversation about her past, revealing that she has undergone multiple abortions. During an episode of her podcast, Miss Me? on July 1, 2025, Lily said she used to "get pregnant all the time" and added that she has had multiple abortions.

"Abortions, I've had a few. But then again, I can't remember exactly how many...I think maybe like, I want to say four or five," Allen said as her co-host Miquita Oliver added that she's also had "about five."

Allen said, as she recalled one of her experiences:

"I remember once getting pregnant and the man paying for my abortion, and me thinking it was so romantic."

However, since she has had some time to reflect on the experience, Allen added that she now feels differently about it.

"I don't think it's generous or romantic," the singer commented, claiming the man never kept in touch with her afterwards. She now considers it a wise economic move and states:

"No, I don't think it's generous or romantic. Think about that investment, like that's, how much is it? 500 quid. Kids are a lot more expensive."

Both ladies expressed their anger at the fact that abortion is a taboo subject that is expected not to be addressed publicly.

Lily Allen details mental health struggles post-split with David Harbour

In February 2025, several outlets, including People, reported that Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour had split after almost five years together. The two started dating in 2019 and got married in 2020, in Las Vegas. Reports suggest the divorce had burdened Lily; she was devastated and in a troubled emotional state.

Allen announced that she had moved to an £8,000 trauma treatment centre in the U.S shortly after. During an appearance on Miss Me? podcast on February 13, 2025, with co-host Miquita Oliver, Lily stated:

“I did lots of group therapy and some individual therapy. I needed some time and space away from everything. I did a lot of shadow work, lots of work about my inner child stuff.”

Allen, who has daughters Ethel and Marnie with her first husband, Sam Cooper, also explained that her move to get treatment was in the best interest of her children. Lily Allen married Sam Cooper in 2011; the duo broke up in 2015, and their divorce was finalised in 2018.

I know people think I hate my children. I really don’t. I absolutely adore my children. I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them."

She added:

“None of this is their fault. It’s my job to support them and make them feel safe and secure. I just don’t think I was able to do that because of the emotional turmoil I was in at the time. But I do feel like I am now."

The 39-year-old actress described her increasing mental health problems and said she was 'spiralling and spiralling'.

As of now, Lily Allen is set to star as Hedda Gabler in a modern adaptation at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio. The performance is adapted and directed by Matthew Dunster. Hedda will be playing between July 25 and August 23, 2025, following a sequence of restagings of the play.

Lily Allen also features in an ensemble cast in Night and Day, a British-German film version of the 1919 novel by Virginia Woolf, directed by Tina Gharavi. In February 2025, filming was completed, with a planned release in autumn.

