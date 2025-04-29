"He did it better!" — Netizens react to a TikToker mimicking Katy Perry's dance moves from the Lifetimes tour that went viral for the wrong reasons

On Monday, April 28, an X user, who goes by @Merica197138 on the platform, shared a TikTok video of a Black man mimicking the viral dance moves of Katy Perry from her Lifetimes Tour.

In addition to imitating the Dark Horse singer's robot-like moves, the man also added his humorous narration of each move.

Much like the original Katy Perry video, its imitation clip has also gone viral, receiving more than 761K views, 7K likes, and 1K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"he did it better!"

Some netizens claimed that the imitator's moves were much more entertaining than Katy Perry's.

"This man is so much more entertaining than Katy Perry. & his narration is an improvement over her singing. Do you know who he is?" - asked an X user.

"There’s an evil villain in a Superman movie. Looks like her. And just as talentless." - added another.

"It’s like someone who can sing trying to sing off key. Try as he might, he can’t do it as badly as she does." - posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others criticized Perry for her poor dancing skills, even comparing her to Taylor Swift.

"Am I the only one who thinks she and Taylor Swift should stick to singing? The dancing (?) is embarrassing." - questioned a fourth one.

"The only reason she would be worth watching is to see the inevitable wardrobe malfunction." - replied a fifth user.

"It's all fake anyway. I've seen tech that can project someone into a room and it looks like they are really there when in reality they are far away. Nothing is what it seems right now, Merica." - wrote a sixth one.

"The way I see it people probably paid good money to see a show of some sort." - commented a seventh netizen.

Lily Allen apologized to Katy Perry about her comments on the singer's Blue Origin space trip

The video of Perry's imitator went viral on the internet a day after Lily Allen, an English singer who criticized her Blue Origin space trip last week, apologized to the E.T. singer.

On the latest episode of her Miss Me? podcast (published April 28), Allen said she would like to "apologize for being mean about Katy Perry," adding that her own "internalized misogyny" had led to the criticism.

Lily Allen continued, saying to co-host Miquita Oliver:

"I’ve been thinking about it a lot, and it was just completely unnecessary to pile on with her. I disagree with what it was that they did, but she wasn’t the only person that did it. She was possibly the most famous and the one that divides people the most."

The musician added that she regretted zeroing in on Katy Perry, explaining that she would've been hurt if someone had used her name to do the same.

Allen's apology comes in the wake of her previous criticism on the same podcast, where she called Perry's space trip " out of touch," adding:

"We’re on the brink of recession. People are really f**king struggling to make ends meet and get food on their tables."

Katy Perry is currently on the road for her ongoing concert tour - The Lifetimes Tour - which kicked off in Mexico last week, on April 23. It will conclude in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

