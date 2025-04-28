"They both overrated" — Netizens react to Katy Perry saying she is "proud" of Lady Gaga after attending her ‘Mayhem’ show

On April 28, 2025, pop singer Katy Perry took to Instagram Stories to share snippets of Lady Gaga's Viva La Mayhem show, which took place in Mexico City on April 26 and 27, 2025. Katy could be seen dancing along to Gaga's songs at the show alongside co-songwriter Sarah Hudson and friend Lauren Glucksman.

Ad

In one of her IG stories, the pop singer praised Lady Gaga and wrote:

"Show was MAGNIFICA! The dress! The sand! Every moment was theee moment. So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga love u."

Katy's IG story complimenting Lady Gaga (Image via Instagram/ @katyperry)

While Katy also posted a clip of Lady Gaga performing Perfect Celebrity, her compliment on Gaga's Viva La Mayhem show amassed a lot of traction from netizens, given that the singers share a history of ups and downs.

Ad

Trending

Commenting on the popularity of both singers, an X user tweeted:

"They both overrated."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You know what they say, "Gaga and Katy - the OG flops"," an X user commented.

"Well they both tanked," another X user claimed.

Additionally, internet users appreciated Katy supporting Gaga, admiring the bond they share.

"Katy Perry's message to Lady Gaga is sweet and supportive. Their friendship is inspiring," an internet user stated.

"Real Queens fix each others Crowns," an X user tweeted.

Ad

"Katy Perry's message to Lady Gaga shows the deep bond and mutual respect between the two stars," another internet user said.

On the other hand, some netizens argued that Katy posted the stories for attention and claimed that Gaga won't be reposting them.

"Just for Gaga to completely blank her," a netizen remarked.

"Did gaga respond? Haha," another netizen commented.

Ad

What was the controversy involving Lady Gaga and Katy Perry during Kesha's lawsuit against Dr. Luke?

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry were two names that emerged prominently when Kesha sued Dr. Luke for s*xual assault, battery, emotional abuse, and gender violence in 2014.

After the lawsuit began, some of the court documents revealing Gaga's texts with Kesha went viral on X, wherein the latter expressed discontent with Katy not speaking out, given that there was an assumption about the pop singer being abused by Dr. Luke as well. However, Katy denied the same during a court deposition in 2017.

Ad

Ad

In the text exchange between Lady Gaga and Kesha, the former commented on Katy, saying:

“She is probably really afraid to lose everything. U are really strong standing up to him, she’s not as strong as u yet. Do u want me to see if I can talk to her. I know she’s mean. … She makes me angry about sh*t [but] I just try to have empathy for her.”

Ad

After the text exchange went viral, Lady Gaga took to X on December 1, 2018, to clarify her stance on her relationship with Katy Perry, stating:

".@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Katy was quick to repost Gaga's statement and responded with "Love you too friend. Onward and upward" in a tweet on the same day.

In other news, Katy Perry has recently been the target of multiple memes and comments targeting her for being a part of the all-female crew to go to space for 11 minutes via Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More