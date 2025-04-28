Lady Gaga's Viva La Mayhem in Mexico: Complete setlist, emotional letter to fans and more 

Lady Gaga took over Mexico City on April 26-27, 2025, with her opera-style show Viva La Mayhem held at the Estadio GNP Seguros. The show marked Gaga's first concert in Mexico in 13 years, with a turnout of 61,000 attendees, according to the show's promoter, OCESA.
As reported by Billboard on April 27, 2025, Lady Gaga read out an emotional letter in Spanish to her fans in Mexico. Standing on a balcony-like setup, the flag of Mexico unfurled in front of her, making for a memorable moment. Addressing her fans as "beautiful little monsters," the Poker Face singer said:
“It is an honor for me to be here, in your beautiful country, performing for you. It’s been 13 years since the last time I was here. I hope you see how hard I’ve worked on stage tonight to show you how much I admire and respect you. I sincerely thank you for choosing to spend the night with me."
Gaga also shared that Mexico City holds a special place in her heart because it is where she ended her first stadium tour, The Monster Ball. She added:
“I will never forget the excitement and passion you shared with me that night as I bid farewell to the most important show of my career. I’m proud to share this moment with you again, only this time, it’s not the end but the beginning.”
Lady Gaga's complete setlist at Viva La Mayhem, song dedication to fiancé, and other details explored
Viva La Mayhem's show in Mexico kicked off with Gaga's 2011 hit Bloody Mary, which has seen a surge in popularity on TikTok recently. The singer then performed Abracadabra, wearing a three-tier red ensemble inspired by the Victorian era.
As reported by Just Jared on April 28, 2025, Lady Gaga performed over 20 songs during Viva La Mayhem in Mexico, with her setlist similar to the one she performed at Coachella this year.
Lady Gaga's complete setlist featured:
- Bloody Mary
- Abracadabra
- Judas
- Scheiße
- Garden of Eden
- Poker Face
- Perfect Celebrity
- Disease
- Paparazzi
- Alejandro
- The Beast
- Killah
- ZombieBoy
- Die With a Smile
- How Bad Do U Want Me
- Shadow of a Man”/”Kill For Love
- Born This Way
- Blade of Grass
- Shallow
- Vanish Into You
- Bad Romance
Additionally, Lady Gaga debuted a new track called Blade of Grass, which she dedicated to her fiancé, Michael Polansky. Before performing the song, she told the audience that it was written for the person she loves "most in the world." Describing the track, Gaga told the audience:
“It’s on my new album, and I’ve never performed it before, but I really wanted to perform it here tonight. I just wanted to remind everyone, just for my life, that love can make us so happy. Always follow love and it will make you happy.”
Initially, Lady Gaga wasn't planning the Mayhem Ball tour after her shows in Singapore. However, the singer shared via an Instagram post that it was the response to her 2025 studio album, Mayhem, that encouraged her to announce the tour.