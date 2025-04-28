What did Lily Allen say about Katy Perry? Singer apologizes for Blue Origin space flight comment

Lily Allen apologized to Katy Perry after publicly criticizing the singer's participation in the Blue Origin space flight. The apology came during the April 28 episode of Allen's Miss Me? podcast, where she addressed the backlash from her earlier remarks. Allen had previously called out Perry for joining the Blue Origin flight, which also included Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, and others.

Speaking to her cohost Miquita Oliver on the April 17 episode of her podcast, Allen said,

“Do we want to talk about Katy Perry and her mates all going up to space for 12 minutes? I mean, what the f–king hell is all that about? In all seriousness, what? Why?”

Lily Allen took a moment during her April 28 podcast episode to address her earlier comments criticizing Katy Perry's space flight with Blue Origin. The singer admitted she was wrong for specifically mentioning Perry's name when discussing her feelings about the trip.

"I would actually like to apologize for being mean about Katy Perry last week. There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it, and it was my own internalized misogyny."

Allen explained that while she still opposes the space flight itself, she regretted focusing her criticism solely on Perry. She acknowledged that Perry was just one of several participants and noted that her fame may have made her an easier target, as reported by E! News.

Allen said he had been thinking about the situation a lot and felt it was completely unnecessary to pile on with her. She explained that while she disagreed with what they did, Perry was not the only person involved, although she was possibly the most famous and the one who divided people the most.

Allen added that she would have been hurt if she had been criticized publicly by someone in her industry.

"I would have been hurt if it had been me and someone in my industry used me and my name. I'm sorry, Katy Perry."

Katy Perry continues Lifetimes Tour as Lily Allen apologizes for Blue Origin flight criticism

Lily Allen's apology followed comments she made during the April 17 episode of Miss Me?, where she and podcast co-host Miquita Oliver discussed the April 14 Blue Origin flight.

At the time, Lily Allen said he believed the situation was out of touch, noting that the country was on the brink of a recession and people were struggling to make ends meet and put food on their tables. She added frustration about the purpose of the flight, suggesting that there was no scientific reason behind it.

"For absolutely no f--king reason! It's like… We send people to space to discover things, like scientific reason."

Lily Allen also commented on the financial struggles people are facing and expressed how the display of wealth felt inappropriate. Allen explained that it was cheaper for her to use DoorDash for meals than to buy groceries and cook, adding that things seemed particularly difficult at the moment.

Her criticisms were aimed at the overall idea of the flight but ended up focusing heavily on Katy Perry, which she later regretted.

Katy Perry has not directly addressed Lily Allen's apology. However, she appeared to respond indirectly to the backlash during a concert in Mexico City on April 23, a few days after the criticisms emerged. "Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?" Perry asked the crowd, hinting at the controversy surrounding her space trip.

According to E! News, Perry told Elle that she had dreamed of going to space for nearly 20 years.

"I have wanted to go to space for almost 20 years. Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, 'Sign me up! I'm first in line.'"

Perry added that she saw the experience as glamorous and exciting.

"Space is going to finally be glam. We are going to put the 'a*s' in astronaut," she joked.

Katy Perry is currently on her Lifetimes Tour, which commenced on April 23, 2025, in Mexico City and is set to conclude on December 7, 2025, in Abu Dhabi. The tour supports her seventh studio album, 143, and includes 84 concerts across various continents.

