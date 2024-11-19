"If she was at Diddy freak off at 70 years old, she was just like the rest of them": Gene Deal addresses alleged involvement of Diddy's mom

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former security detail member Gene Deal recently addressed allegations of the rapper's mother, Janice Combs, participating in his "freak off" parties. On Monday, November 18, 2024, YouTube channel The Art of Dialogue shared a video where Deal discussed Janice's involvement in the controversy.

When the interviewer questioned whether Mama Combs was a freak, Deal stated:

"I don't want to speak about that man mama like that, bruh. Was his mama a freak? I don't know that about her but if she was at Diddy freak off at 70 years old, she was just like the rest of them... the freaks come out at night."

Deal continued to add that he knew that Janice Combs dated younger men. He explained that it made her a "cougar," not a "freak."

Gene's comments build on his earlier interview with The Art of Dialogue (October 13), where he claimed the mother-son duo had an "Oedipus Complex" relationship.

Federal officers arrested Diddy in September 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to his indictment, the rapper ran a "criminal enterprise" that s*xually abused "women and others" for years. This included participating in "elaborate and produced s*x performances" at his "freak off" parties for the benefit of the rapper and his guests.

"Accusing (his) mom of stealing anything is wrong" - Gene Deal claimed Diddy's mother attended the freak off parties but wasn't aware of anything related to money

During Gene Deal's interview with The Art Of Dialogue on Monday, he was asked to opine whether Janice Combs helped Diddy steal money. Deal replied:

"Accusing (his) mom of stealing anything is wrong. All she did was allow him to put certain things in her name to protect (him)... Because some of the things he was doing and the nature of what he was doing, and he knew he was doing to people, if he (was) ever sued, he probably be safe having money and things in her name."

Gene claimed Janice gave up "that stuff (like wild parties) a long time ago." He asserted that Diddy's mother wasn't in the "business" to know where the "money (was) going," "how it (was) coming in," and "who she (was) taking it from." Deal added that Diddy just had the authority to put the money in her name.

The interview then questioned if Gene believed Janice knew what her son was doing. The former bodyguard explained that he believed she knew Diddy was doing the freak off parties but reiterated that she didn't know anything about the money. He claimed that she was just enjoying the "fruits of the labor."

This prompted the host to ask why Gene thought Janice attended the freak offs. Deal responded that it was because one of the alleged witnesses saw her there.

Following the rapper's arrest, his mother, Janice Combs, a model and teacher's assistant, released a statement defending her son (October 7). In the statement, shared through Diddy's legal team on Instagram, she explained that it was "heartbreaking" to see the "public lynching" of her son before he had the opportunity to prove his innocence.

She stated that the rapper was not the "monster" people made him out to be, adding:

"Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed."

Stating that Diddy is not "perfect" and has "made mistakes in the past," Janice added:

"It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side."

Her comments drew a slew of criticism online, many claiming she was complicit in the crimes.

Just days after her statement, Diddy's former bodyguard on The Art of Dialogue (October 12) alleged that the pair had an "Oedipus complex" relationship and claimed the rapper was frequently abusive towards his mother.

Referencing Janice's statement, he claimed that at the end of the day, she was a mother and was going to "lie" to "protect" her child.

Deal also claimed that the rapper learned about alleged criminal activities from his mother, who ran a "prostitution ring" at the back of a "modeling agency." At one point, he claimed:

"I don’t know how many dudes do kiss their mother in their mouth when they are 50, 60 years old."

Since Diddy's arrest, several others have sued him for r*pe and violence. The music mogul has denied all accusations levied against him. He is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is set to begin next May.

