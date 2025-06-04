iHeartRadio Music Festival 2025: Lineup, presale, dates and everything to know

On Tuesday, June 3, iHeartRadio Music Festival announced its return to Nevada's T-Mobile Arena on September 19 and 20, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Presented by Capital One, the festival's celebrity lineup was also announced, revealing Bryan Adams, Ed Sheeran, Feid, GloRilla, Jelly Roll, John Fogerty, Lil Wayne, LL COOL J, Mariah Carey, Justice, Maroon 5, Tate McRae, Sammy Hagar, Tim McGraw, and The Offspring. The headliners of the event are yet to be revealed. Ryan Seacrest is also returning as the host of the event.

Tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival will go on sale later this month, starting on June 13 on AXS.com, while its presale will open two days prior, on June 11. Per Billboard, the eligible Capital One cardholders will get priority access to them.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

They'll also have the choice to get an add-on access pass to their ticket, offering entry to an exclusive pre-show party with LL COOL J on Friday or Jelly Roll on Saturday. The pass includes food, drinks, and a private performance.

iHeartRadio Festival Music will also be broadcast live on iHeart Media radio stations and livestreamed on Hulu.

Tom Poleman, the Chief Programming Officer of iHeart Music Festival, said about the festival:

"What makes the iHeartRadio Music Festival one of a kind is that we bring together the biggest artists from all genres of music for the entire weekend. Fans can also watch live at home on Hulu, our official streaming destination."

Tom Poleman is also one of the executive producers of the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Festival, alongside John Sykes and Bart Peters.

iHeartRadio Music Festival is returning for its 15th edition

Expand Tweet

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival will be its 15th edition, with the festival debuting in Nevada's MGM Grand Garden Arena back in 2011. It is the festival's ninth time being hosted in the T-Mobile Arena.

Last year, in September 2024, the iHeartRadio Music Festival had an equally impressive performance lineup, including A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, The Black Crowes, Hozier, Shaboozey, and The Weeknd, among others. Coldplay's Chris Martin also made a special appearance last year.

Among all the festival performances last year, Dua Lipa's set stood out. The Houdini singer took the stage on the festival's first night, closing it out with a medley of her old and new songs.

For her set, Lipa was dressed in a sparkling black short dress with matching, knee-high boots. She kicked it off by performing a couple of songs from her latest album, Radical Optimism, then moving on to perform her chart-topping hit from 2020, Levitating. The performance showcased her and her backup dancers, with swirling galaxies and falling stars displayed on the stage screen.

Lipa also performed her 2017 track, New Rules, with a new twist on stage. As the English singer started singing Don't Start Now, a parade of confetti rained down on the stage, making way for her final performance of the night, Houdini.

Dua Lipa is currently on her third concert tour, the Radical Optimism Tour, scheduled to perform in Italy, Belgium, England, and Ireland this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More