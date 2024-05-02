"IM DOING THE LITTLE KIM" — 50 Cent reacts to Alabama woman claiming Quiet Storm (Remix) dance moves saved her life during shooting

On April 26, 2024, a woman named Shariah Taylor was encountered by a shooting series at the Westgate Village apartment complex in Dothan, Alabama.

The native woman credited saving both her own life and that of her child during a harrowing shooting incident to Lil Kim's signature move. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, often digs at Lil Kim's dance moves, and has since reacted to the news with disbelief and amusement. The Just A Lil Bit artist shared the news on his Instagram —

"IM DOING THE LITTLE KIM !!! LOL," he captioned with a laughing emoji.

As per Today News, both the hip-hop rappers, Curtis and Lil Kim, are often seen taking a jab at each other. Their feud started in 2005.

50 Cent's reaction to Alabama woman's claims of surviving gunshots by moving like Little Kim

When an Alabama native, Taylor, told local news WTVY that she managed to speed off the shooting scene due to Kim's signature moves and imitate them, Curtis shared his reaction to the news.

In the video clip shared by an American rapper and the local news, the native woman explained the entire scene, suggesting seven shooting rounds. She said—

"We already heard a few gunshots but I didn't think nothing of it. Nobody didn't hear no screaming. So, I get to the car. I hear pop, pop, pop, at least about seven rounds. So, I'm ducking, I'm dodging, I'm ducking, I'm dodging, I'm ducking. Doing Lil' Kim, trying to get my baby in the car. Then, I throw my baby in the back seat and we just sped off."

Lil Kim (Image via Getty)

The ducking and dodging is a signature dance move of rapper Lil Kim. She showed her moves in a music video release of Quiet Storm (Remix) 1999. Later in 2019, Lil Kim performed at the BET Hip-Hop Awards with her signature moves.

However, setting aside this humorous aspect, the local police are diligently working to ensure the safety of the residents in that area.

50 Cent shared the clip, alluding to Lil Kim's humorous side. What's the beef?

50 Cent (Image via Getty)

50 Cent's reaction to the shooting incident in Alabama aimed at Lil Kim was not the first time he trolled her. Curtis and Lil' Kim have had a few moments of tension over the years, mostly stemming from comments made in interviews, social media, and diss tracks.

The disagreement between the two started in 2005. However, they collaborated in 2003 with Magic Stick. Following the release, Curtis dissed her on stage and radio, which speculated the rumors of duo beef.

Later, in 2005, 50 Cent took a dig at Kimberly Denise Jones, known as Lil Kim, in his track Piggy —

"Freak b***h look like Kim before the surgery." he rapped.

That year later, Lil Kim with The Associated Press suggested that she did not like 50 Cent's music, calling it "hardcore." The Not Tonight artist said she thinks 50 Cent purposely does this —

"I can't front. I don't have a lot of respect for 50 Cent because his music is hardcore and violent. I love his music sometimes, but I feel like in his personal life, his real life, he carries that on, and that's not a great message, you know what I mean? I think he promotes it."

When the BET award winner was asked about the beef in that interview, she suggested, "How can a man have a beef with a woman? That's just not cool."

In July 2021, 50 poked fun at Lil Kim by comparing her outfit with an owl, which she wore for the BET Awards. The feud seems nowhere to rest in bed.