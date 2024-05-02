"I'm duckin, I'm dodgin, I'm duckin'": Woman claims Lil Kim's iconic dance moves helped save her life

Alabama native Shariah Taylor claimed in a recent interview that she managed to save her life during a drive-by shooting by following Lil Kim’s signature dance moves. The former revealed in an exclusive interview with WTVY News 4 on April 26 that she was outside with her child when she heard gunshots.

Two shootings occurred at the Westgate Village Apartments in Dothan, Alabama, recently, leading to resident Shariah Taylor worrying for her and her child’s life. Before the police responded to emergency calls regarding the shooting, Taylor narrowly escaped the gunshots. While sharing her jarring experience, she said during the now-viral interview:

“We already heard a few gunshots but I didn’t think nothing of it. Nobody didn’t hear no screaming. So, I get to the car. I hear [imitates gunshots]. At least about seven rounds. So, I’m duckin, I’m dodging, I’m duckin, I’m dodging, I’m duckin. Doing Lil Kim, trying to get my baby in the car. Then, I throw my baby in the back seat and we just sped off.”

At the time of writing this article, the rapper had not responded to the viral incident.

What is Lil Kim’s signature dance move? Quiet Storm (Remix) details revealed as Alabama citizen recounts shooting

Lil Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones, is a 49-year-old rapper best known for her explicit rhymes and chart-topping tracks. She debuted in the music industry in 1996 with Hard Core. A few legends she has collaborated with include Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Biggie Smalls, 50 Cent, and Keyshia Cole, among others.

She has also won several awards, including a Grammy, the MTV Video Music Award, a BET award, etc.

Lil Kim went viral on the internet after showcasing her Quiet Storm (Remix) dance moves from the 1999-released music video. Her rendition of the pop and lock dance move seemingly became a meme online after she performed at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Despite Taylor recollecting the shooting in a lighthearted manner, the incident raised concern about the safety of the apartment complex.

WTVY also reported that a mother was shot through her window at the apartment earlier in April. It was also revealed that the parents were accompanied by a child when the incident occurred. However, the Dothan Police Department said that the latest shooting at the venue does not seem to have anything to do with the former.

In a press statement, Lieutenant Scott Owens, the Dothan Police Department’s Public Information Officer, said:

“Two separate shootings this close together gives us cause for concern. We still want the community to come out and be a partner with us and help us stop these senseless acts of violence. Our patrol officers are going to more heavily saturate that area in the coming weeks to make sure we are proactive as we can be.”

Despite law enforcement attempting to assure Dothan locals about their safety, residents like Taylor continue to be weary. She said in the WTVY interview,

“Sometimes I don’t feel safe. I’m kind of paranoid out here, and I’m scared. If you stay in Westgate Village, stay in your house. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

A victim was shot in the chest during the most recent shooting. After being transported to the hospital on the day of the shooting, it was revealed that he was in stable condition.