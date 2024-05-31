"ION SEE THE CAP I GO RAY CHARLES BLIND" — BIA claps back at Cardi B using Offset quotes after she dissed her in Wanna Be remix

This year might be witnessing another beef, and this time it is between rappers BIA and Cardi B. Cardi B reportedly took a shot at the rapper in her remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's Wanna Be. The Bodak Yellow artist rapped,

"Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B***h please, don’t nobody wanna be ya."

A few hours later, BIA took to X to reportedly respond to Cardi. In the now-removed tweet, the rapper wrote,

"ION SEE THE CAP I GO RAY CHARLES BLIND."

She used a line from Prada Dem, in which Cardi B's husband Offset was also a part.

BIA responded to Cardi B on X, after the latter dissed her in the remix of Wanna Be

32-year-old rapper took to X to respond to Cardi B's diss about her in the Wanna Be remix. Apart from taking Offset's quote and responding to Cardi B, she also borrowed parts from Clout, and wrote,

"B*TCHS IS WACK. B*TCHS IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG B*TCHS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY A******."

BIA take a dig at Cardi B, (Image via @BIA/X)

Shortly after that, the rapper posted a follow-up tweet that read,

"B#### you don’t want me in the booth I’m REALLY like that."

As her final response, she also posted a clip on X, which showed Yoshi G who implied that the Bodak Yellow artist "crashed out."

Two months ago, in March, a fan of Nicky Minaj accused Cardi B of copying BIA's FALLBACK for the teaser of her song Like What (Freestyle). BIA, further, validated the post by liking it and also later responded to it. The rapper then liked another post which also claimed that there were similarities in the song and Cardi B's teaser.

In response to the allegations, Cardi B took to X, and wrote,

"B###### make a fool of themselves every single time. I’ma show ya something when I release this song tho."

All HipHop reported that last year, BIA rapper denied having any beef with Cardi B. She further said,

"I didn’t switch up on anybody because I don’t know Cardi in real life. I’ve never met Cardi, we’ve never had a conversation. Like, I don’t have no issues with her, it’s all love, but I don’t know her."

The alleged beef between the rappers began after fans started comparing their songs

Cardi B, who has been in the music industry for quite some time now, has seen her fair share of beef over the years. This would include her feuds with Nicky Minaj, Joe Budden, Cuban Dolls, and City Girls, to name a few. Fans now believe that BIA's name will be soon added to the list.

BIA's first single Whip It was released in 2016. Since then, she has given some hit songs including Whole Lotta Money and London. The rapper has also featured in songs Safari, Best On Earth, I Like Dat, and Beach Ball. She has also done collaborations with some well-known artists including J. Cole and Nicky Minaj.

The main beef between the Whole Lotta Money artist and Cardi B seemingly began after fans compared their songs and apparently found similarities.

Despite the current heat between the two rappers, it is worth noting that back in 2021, the 32-year-old rapper took to social media, and praised Cardi B, after her song Bodak Yellow gained massive success. In the post, the rapper wrote,

"If you’re not inspired you’re not paying attention. You can at least be a fan of someone’s work ethic, growth, and contributions. & I’ve been writing for 10years, what she’s accomplished is NOT EASY."

Coming to BIA, she made headlines last month, after she performed at Nicky Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour show in Boston. They performed their hit single Whole Lotta Money (remix) for the audience. The rapper's appearance at Minaj's concert came out quite as a surprise for the fans.

Fans are now waiting to see the next part of this alleged beef between the two. The feud, as of now, had consisted of subtle tweets from both the rappers.