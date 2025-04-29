“Is he invited is the question” — Netizens react as Trippie Redd claims they are yet to have a baby shower for him and Coi Leray’s unborn child

Rapper Trippie Redd recently claimed that he and Coi Leray are yet to have a baby shower for their unborn child. He took to his social media while apparently attending a party and addressed his viewers saying:

Ad

“Y'all blobs be so childish. My baby ain't had no baby shower yet. So you blobs go run and tell everybody that since I'm the worst dad and I don't show baby showers and all that extra..”

Ad

Trending

The video went viral as soon as it was uploaded on Instagram by The Shade Room on April 28. Netizens had a host of reactions with one commenting:

Netizens reacted as Redd claimed that didn’t have a baby shower (Image via Instagram / @the_bibliophilic_soul)

Reacting in a similar way, several netizens criticized him.

Ad

Netizens reacted as Redd claimed that didn’t have a baby shower (Image via Instagram / @bad_gal_lele / @_lovedezzystorm / @_theyenvyisis_)

Meanwhile, many netizens even complimented Coi Leray for her looks as discussions continued.

Ad

Netizens reacted as Redd claimed that didn’t have a baby shower (Image via Instagram / @counterculturedemigodd / @ntunga.abantu / @lehlaaaaa)

Trippie Redd and Coi Leray are reportedly having issues while the latter is pregnant with Redd's child

As per Where Is The Buzz’s April 27 report, rumours of a romance between Trippie Redd and Coi Leray initially surfaced in 2019. In August 2024, their relationship was reportedly reignited after a brief pause.

Ad

Coi eventually announced her pregnancy to the public on New Year's Day, 2025. She posted a happy set of pregnancy pictures of Trippie holding her baby bump as she wrote in the caption:

“I’M A ROCK STAR MOMMY WE READY FOR 2025.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, on January 23, 2025, three weeks later, Coi Leray again shared a message on her Instagram Stories, which was reportedly about Redd's alleged infidelity. It read:

“THERE’S NOTHING WORSE THAN BEING CHEATED ON. I WOULD NOT WISH THIS PAIN UPON MY WORST ENEMY.”

Fans assumed Coi was referring to Trippie even though she never mentioned him by name. Nevertheless, neither side released a formal declaration about their break up. Then, in April 2025, she happily posted on X that she was expecting a daughter:

Ad

“GIRL MOM.”

She announced to her fans that she and Trippie are expecting a girl in prenatal pictures. Later, regarding the same, Trippie posted a message on X on Friday, April 25 and wrote:

“Yall my daughter tryna share my bday lol that’s gone be her damn day now…”

However, as per The Shade Room’s April 26 report, hours after sharing the brief message with Coi Leray about his unborn child, Trippie Redd commented on the picture of an unnamed woman.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the picture showed the woman in what looked to be a bedroom, posing with her back to the mirror. Trippie Redd then wrote in the comment:

“Should I clean my room ?”

Then, on Monday, April 28, Trippie Redd moved to social media to dispel rumours about Leray after he went on a rant about not having a baby shower yet. In response to rumours that he had not attended Coi Leray's baby shower, the rapper clarified that Coi and her family had reportedly prevented him from going.

Ad

Trippie Redd then said that he lawyer had already disassociated himself from the relationship earlier this year, adding that all correspondence about the incident was routed to him.

Meanwhile, no official report of Trippie Redd and Coi's break up has been shared with the public as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More