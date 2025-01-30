Is Omar Gooding related to Cuba Gooding Jr? Actor and comedian drops yet another diss record calling out Cam'ron

American actor and comedian Omar Gooding recently released a two-part diss track titled Fix Ya Mouth. He did it in response to the comments made by rapper Cam'ron during an interview on It Is What It Is with fellow rapper 50 Cent in December 2024.

In the second part of the track, Omar Gooding made fun of Cam'ron's musical career and wrote:

"R.I.P. to the old you. You sold your whole soul for a brand new grill and it shows too. I miss the you with the gap tooth, the lisp and Chinchillas, now he was a killa, but what the f*ck is this?”

The two-part diss track came after Cam'ron's interview last month in which he made a remark on Black actors, saying:

"No disrespect to nobody. I’m talking about like Ving Rhames, you sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y’all ni*gas sitting around…”

He also claimed that Omar's career allegedly needed a boost from 50 Cent.

Now, amidst all these, people wonder if Omar Gooding is related to the American actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Yes, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Omar Gooding are siblings. Their parents are Cuba Gooding Sr., a lead vocalist of the R&B group The Main Ingredient, and Shirley Sullivan, who was part of the musical duo Shirley & Lee. In addition, Omar and Cuba have a brother named Thomas and a sister named April.

Omar Gooding and Cam'Ron's beef started after the latter's comment during his interview

Omar Gooding initially released a Cam'ron diss song Fix Ya Mouth in response to the latter's comment about his career. During his December podcast with 50 Cent, Cam'ron took a jab at Omar and said:

“I would have saved my money and shot my own s**t by now, but the Black actor has to sit around for 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up to actually do a [project] to put them in something."

Following this, Omar uploaded the song, Fix Ya Mouth, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in which he was heard criticizing the rapper's claims while imitating the 48-year-old's signature delivery.

At one point, he rapped:

“He probably didn’t mean it like he said it, but he said it so f**k that dude. I know them sneaky freaks and how they think."

Additionally, on January 26, 2025, Gooding went on to clarify on Instagram that he supposedly dislikes the word "Diss." He added that he simply responded to the claims because his name was mentioned. He also said that it was allegedly "pronounced ignorantly," such as by adding a Jr., which he didn't appreciate.

Gooding then added that he uses all of the gifts that God has given him and makes as many cultural contributions as possible. He went on to stress that the record was only a teaser and that he had a lot to say.

However, Cam'ron didn't make things more serious. Instead, he commented on the post with a humorous remark along with laughing and face-palm emojis in response, as per Vibe. Seeming to ease any residual stress, Cam wrote:

“Lo[l] my bad bro. I don’t want no smoke.”

After Cam'ron stated he didn't want the smoke, Gooding posted another comment on Instagram. According to a January 29, 2025, post from Hot New HipHop, he allegedly gave the impression of backing away from the beef and explained:

"I dont believe for a SECOND that [Cam] scared of lil ol Big O. But if he denies me the smoke then thats that. Guess I’ll take my crayons and put em back in the box since a few of yall think I’m playing."

However, on the same day, Omar released the second half of the diss track, indicating that he was not finished with the feud yet. During the song, he compared and criticized the easygoing image Cam used to promote, in contrast to the current "sell out" version.

On the other hand, Cam'Ron hasn't responded to Omar Gooding's Fix Ya Mouth Part 2.

