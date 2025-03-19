Is Young M.A. Sick? Rapper addresses health rumors after an ex allegedly leaked her hospital video

American rapper Young M.A. addressed health rumors on Instagram on March 18, 2025, after an ex allegedly leaked a hospital video. The leaked video footage showed the rapper in a visibly weak state with IVs attached.

Expressing disappointment over the video's release, Young M.A. clarified that she had already addressed her past health struggles through her music. She also added how she did not expect her ex to post her personal life on social media and stated that it was from two years ago.

"I don’t even know how a person could have the urge or willing to want to even do something like that. That just speaks a lot and I just never knew this was her character," Young M.A. said.

In the Instagram video, M.A. assured fans that she was in good health. She emphasized that she is not ashamed of her past and has already moved forward. Describing that period in her life as a "real dark" time, she stated that she is now doing better and that her supporters are aware of her progress.

“This is real I went through a time in my life that was real dark, but I’m good now I’m very healthy and my supporters know that,".M.A. added.

This is not the first time Young M.A. had her fans worried about her health. According to a March 18, 2025 article by The Shade Room, back in 2023, her barber had shared a clip of the rapper where she had visible bald spots in her hair and seemingly yellow eyes.

This led to a lot of health-related concerns and speculations among fans. Post this incident, the rapper clarified her health condition with the 2024 song ‘Watch,’ where she said:

"Thought that I was dying when they seen me with those yellow eyes… Surprise m********s, I’m alive. God wasn’t finished with me/ Got some more s*** to do".

When Young M.A. shared how she is her own inspiration while reflecting on her album

Young M.A. at MTV Woodies LIVE from Austin, Texas - Show (Image via Getty)

While reflecting on the release of her debut album, Herstory in the Making, Young M.A. shared how she is her own biggest inspiration. In an article published by Interview magazine on November 22, 2019, the 32-year-old rapper revealed that revisiting her older work fuels her creativity.

"A lot of the times my inspiration really comes from listening to my old stuff. Anytime I want to go into that zone again, I listen to my own music," Young M.A. explained.

Katorah Marrero, professionally known as Young M.A., rose to fame with her 2016 hit OOOUUU, depicting her gritty lyricism and unapologetic persona. Since her debut, the young rapper has been steadily releasing singles and features gradually building anticipation of a full-length album.

On September 27, 2019, M.A. finally released d her long-awaited 21-track album, Herstory in the Making. Post the album release, M.A. sat down for a long discussion with Interview magazine to answer several questions about the album.

For M.A., the process of creating the album was "inspirational in itself," and she put all her dedication and effort into it.

"I’ve been waiting so long for it. But overall, I put my heart, sweat, and tears into this album. So of course, creating it was inspirational in itself. I let off a lot of things I needed to get off my chest," the rapper said said.

When asked, "Where do you look for inspiration?" she reiterated that her own past music is her primary source. However, she also shared that she draws influence from classic hip-hop.

"I listened to a lot of old back-in-the-day songs too, like old Jay-Z, 50 Cent, a lot of the old school vibes. Nothing new really inspires me," she added.

In the last few years, Young M.A. has been recovering from various health-related issues. Her last official track, Watch, was released on January 13, 2024.

