"Isn’t there a son as well?" — Internet notices Beyoncé and Jay-Z's son Sir Carter noticeably absent from Super Bowl appearance

Jay-Z was one of the celebrities who attended the Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, with his two kids, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, born to him and Beyoncé. However, the duo's third child Sir Carter was not seen during the occasion and his absence was spotted by netizens.

Notably, Carter has always maintained a distance from the spotlight and is hardly spotted making public appearances. While the reason behind Sir's absence was not revealed by his parents, Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles opened up about the same in an interview with E! News in May 2024, saying that he has been a quiet person and continued:

"He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much."

While the general public spotted Sir Carter not appearing at the recent event, they took to the comments section of a post shared by NFL on X to share their reactions. The tweet included a photo of Jay-Z posing with his daughters and a user questioned his son Carter's absence by writing:

"Isn't there a son as well?"

The responses continued, with a person claiming that Jay-Z and Beyoncé had kept their third child hidden.

"They hiding Sir lol", a user wrote on X.

"Where is the other twin", one of the reactions reads.

"Bro I be forgetting they have a son smh they don't take him anywhere", an X user stated.

Among other replies, a user questioned if the son was still "alive" alongside another alleging that Sir Carter was "bad" because of which he did not accompany his parents anywhere.

"Is the son still alive?", an X reaction mentioned.

"The son must be bad, they don't take him nowhere", a netizen commented.

"Yeah they hiding Sir Carter for a reason", a user reacted on X.

Jay-Z's children were spotted wearing almost similar outfits during the Super Bowl

While the absence of Jay-Z's son Sir Carter at the Super Bowl LIX created headlines, the appearance of his other two children also led to a lineup of responses on social media. According to People magazine, Blue Ivy and Rumi opted for similar outfits when they came for the event.

Jay was seen in a black T-shirt paired with black pants and white sneakers. He even wore a black beanie, completing the look with sunglasses. On the other hand, Blue Ivy decided to go with a black top and she also put a leather jacket on and shades along with jean cargo pants and white sneakers.

Furthermore, Rumi was spotted wearing white sneakers and a black and white jacket with jeans, completing the look by putting a white purse hanging on her shoulders.

As mentioned, Jay-Z's son Sir Carter has always preferred to not make a lot of public appearances. He was previously absent from the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King last year, which featured the voices of his mother Beyoncé, and sister Blue Ivy. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the musical drama turned out to be successful at the box office.

