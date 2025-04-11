"It was definitely in the darker season of my life" — Lecrae responds to facing backlash over attending Diddy parties 

On Thursday, April 10, Lecrae opened up about facing backlash over attending Diddy's parties in an episode of his The Deep End with Lecrae podcast.

In the episode, the King David rapper called himself "the number 1 public enemy," adding that some people hated him for supporting ab*rtion while others hated him for participating in political rallies.

Then, going on to talk about how people also hated him for "being at a particular celebrity's parties," Lecrae continued:

"Y'all want to talk about the parties, 'cause I know people are gonna bring up the parties all the time. I'm the one that told you I was there. You didn't find out from any other source. I told you I was at a party, but it wasn't a freak-off."

The Lucky Ones rapper then went on to claim that he had never been to a Hollywood party "where there was something s*xual happening" in his career, adding:

"Even, nearly 10 years ago, when I was down bad... So, was I at parties? Yeah, in a couple of them. It was definitely in the darker season of my life, but either way, it wasn't a party where people was wilding out and freaking off. None of that was happening."

Lecrae then explained that going to Diddy's parties was like being invited to a barbecue, adding:

"When you're invited to the Roc Nation brunch - daytime, night time - it's like a celebrity barbeque. Just a bunch of people going out in the backyard, having some drinks, talking, engaging, politic-ing, networking... that's all it was. It was nothing chaotic and crazy... And listen, if something did happen, I don't know, 'cause I left. I was out of there probably by midnight."

Diddy's legal team attempts to prevent witnesses from testifying

Lecrae's statement about attending Diddy's parties comes days after the rap mogul's legal team asked the judge to exclude "prior bad act" witnesses from taking the stand in court during his trial.

Per Daily Mail, attorneys argued that allowing potentially dozens of witnesses outside of the four victims tied to Diddy's criminal indictment would be the "worst abuses of the character evidence rule in the history of the American law."

The motion submitted by Sean Combs' attorneys added:

"The allegations implicate dozens of unidentified witnesses and alleged co-conspirators around the world — and some of the key witnesses to the supposed incidents are dead."

They added that the new allegations might take years to investigate and would need "a series of mini-trials" if admitted, thereby extending the length of the trial, which the government had originally defined to be three weeks long.

The motion continued:

"The Court should require the government to try the case it charged and prove that case to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt. The government should not be permitted to pollute the trial with decades of dirt and invite a conviction based on propensity evidence with no proper purpose by painting Mr. Combs as a bad guy who must have committed the charged crimes."

Diddy, who is currently behind bars in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), awaits his trial, which is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

