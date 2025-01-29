"It is the man you decided to perform for": DL Hughley calls out Trump, Musk in response to Snoop Dogg backlash

As Snoop Dogg continues to receive backlash over his performance at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Crypto Ball on January 17, 2025, he seemingly addressed the situation in an Instagram video. In the same, he claimed that he was “going to answer with love,” as he spoke about him being "cool" and “together.”

Meanwhile, soon after he uploaded the Instagram video on January 26, 2025, DL Hughley also shared his comment on the backlash the rapper has been receiving. Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, dated January 28, DL Hughley expressed:

“Of course Snoop has responded to the backlash he received for performing for a Trump event. One of the things he pointed out was that... we are good at tearing each other apart, which is pretty constant... when somebody gets into trouble. Backlash... is always becomes a communal thing... It is a fact that we can’t stay together... It is us always attacking us.”

Further mentioning Trump and Musk, he continued:

“But that flies in the face of the reality of what is happening right now... It is not us who are tearing families apart, it is not us who have decided on the affirmative actions... it is the man you decided to perform for... It is not us who ridiculed you, it was Elon Musk, who showed your clip from 2017 and another from 2025, and said the vibe shift is real.”

For the unversed, DL Hughley was referring to Elon Musk’s tweet on January 19, where he shared a post comparing Snoop Dogg’s views on Trump in 2017 and 2025. Furthermore, Musk wrote about Snoop's “vibe” shifting.

“Get your life right, stop worrying about mine”: Snoop Dogg’s statement on the backlash explored

As Snoop Dogg became subject to massive hate and trolling, he conveyed his stance on the matter by uploading an Instagram video on Sunday, January 26, 2025. He said:

"It's Sunday, I got gospel in my heart. For all the hate, I’m gonna answer it with love. Y'all can't hate enough on me. I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out ’til you ball out, or ’til you fall out."

For the unversed, Snoop received hate due to him changing his stance towards President Trump, as netizens reminded him about the fiasco in 2017. At the time, Snoop did not only take digs at the President but also included a Trump-like clown figure in the music video for his remix track Lavender.

The video left Trump and his legal team infuriated, who then condemned the same and asked for an apology. However, by 2024, Snoop Dogg seemed to have a change of heart towards Trump, as he spoke to The Sunday Times in January last year and said:

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me... I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

It is worth noting that the event where Snoop Dogg performed was held on January 17, 2025, and organized by David Sacks, the former COO of PayPal and soon-to-be White House AI and Crypto advisor. Several videos of Snoop Dogg performing his iconic hit Nuthin’ but a G Thang went viral, prompting many reactions from the masses.

