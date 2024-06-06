"It was really touching, deeply emotional"— Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to fans after he canceled shows in Marseille, Prague, and Milan

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band had to postpone their shows in Marseille, Prague, and Milan due to Bruce's health issues. Doctors advised him to rest his voice for about 10 days.

Fans organized events where they performed his popular songs after the cancellations. These shows were part of the ongoing 2023 tour that started in February last year. Bruce showed his appreciation for the fan performances by sharing a video on his Instagram page on June 5, 2024.

He said:

"I have to apologize again for missing those concerts. But more importantly than that, I have to thank our incredible fans in the cities of Marseilles and Milan and Prague for their beautiful serenading when we weren't feeling so good."

Bruce Springsteen continued by saying that the entire band would be back on stage to deliver their best performance and added:

"It was really touching, deeply emotional, and it's something I won't forget."

The comments section of the post was flooded with several responses, where Bruce's fans wished him a speedy recovery. A few others even recalled their experience with the events where the fans performed, with one of them saying that the "atmosphere was amazing."

Bruce Springsteen's health issues have led to multiple postponements in his ongoing tour: Cancelations and other details explained

The Long Branch, New Jersey native has been busy with his tour since February 2023. Although the shows have received a phenomenal response from fans, the event has been in the headlines after several shows were shifted to 2024 after the guitarist was revealed to have peptic ulcer disease.

A source also disclosed at the same time that he was recommended by his wife Patti Scialfa along with the band members of E Street to not perform until he gets back to normal.

Speaking on the postponements, a statement was posted on Bruce Springsteen's official website, saying that the band was heartbroken about the cancelation and continued:

"First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times."

As mentioned, the latest delay happened last month when two shows in Marseille and Prague were postponed to an unspecified date. A statement was also shared on Springsteen's social media page, stating that anyone who has purchased the tickets would be able to use them on the rescheduled dates and added:

"Due to vocal issues and under doctor's direction, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's concert this evening at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille has been postponed to a later date."

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announced the tour through the former's website in 2022. While it was originally supposed to conclude in December last year, the tour will now end on June 15, 2025.