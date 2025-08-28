  • home icon
  "It's giving Nicki" - Internet reacts to Cardi B's alternate cover for her upcoming album 'AM I THE DRAMA?'

"It’s giving Nicki" - Internet reacts to Cardi B's alternate cover for her upcoming album 'AM I THE DRAMA?'

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 28, 2025 10:39 GMT
Cardi B Celebrates New Year
Netizens react to Cardi B's alternate album cover (Image via Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cardi B unveiled the alternate cover for her upcoming album, Am I The Drama? via Instagram on August 27, 2025. In the alternate cover, the female rapper is seen wearing a pink outfit, paired with complementary makeup and nails, ahead of the release of her sophomore album.

The rapper shared the first cover for her album in June 2025, where she was seen in a red outfit with crows in the background. Seemingly promoting the album in the context of the cover, Cardi used a live black crow as an accessory at the Schiaparelli fall/winter 2025 couture show in July 2025.

Cardi&#039;s alternate album cover (Image via Instagram/ @iamcardib)
Cardi's alternate album cover (Image via Instagram/ @iamcardib)

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Cardi's alternate album cover, wherein an X user compared it to her rival rapper Nicki Minaj's December 2023 album, Pink Friday 2's promotional visual, tweeting:

also-read-trending Trending
"it’s giving nicki"
Internet users questioned the need for another album cover, given that Cardi had already shared an original one.

While some X users compared Am I The Drama?'s new cover to that of Nicki Minaj's, some appreciated the pink-hued image:

What did Cardi B say about her feud with female rappers? Details explored

Cardi B's latest series of alternate album covers has garnered attention and been praised by fans; some netizens compared the visuals to Nicki Minaj's branding, associated with the color pink.

For the unversed, Cardi has had a longstanding feud with Nicki Minaj since 2017, with both artists taking direct as well as indirect jabs at each other over the years. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, dated August 25, 2025, Cardi B reflected on the title of her sophomore album as well as her feud with multiple female rappers.

Explaining her album's title, the rapper shared that it is a question about whether she is the drama or if the drama chases her. Dubbing herself as someone who was "born with an anointed light," Cardi added that sometimes the light disturbs people's peace, while sometimes it is great.

The WAP rapper said that her anointed light draws people to her, which is not always favorable, as it might bother some people as well. Talking about her feud with female rappers in the industry, Cardi B said:

“Even in the industry, there is a lot of different female rappers, but for some reason, it’s something about me that these b***hes can’t stand. They can’t f**k with me. Some b***hes, I feel like they’re on this class right now, they’re sophomores, and I’m a senior."
She continued:

"And it’s like, you want to f**k with the senior so bad. You think you’re here with the senior. You’re not even a junior. You need to worry about them other sophomores before you start worrying about the f**king senior.”

In addition to Nicki Minaj, Cardi is also known to have beef with Akbar V, Bia, and JT of City Girls.

Cardi B's sophomore album, Am I The Drama? follows her 2018 debut project Invasion of Privacy. The album will feature 23 tracks and is scheduled for release on September 19, 2025.

