A video of Cardi B singing Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On recently went viral on social media. The song was composed by James Horner for James Cameron's 1997 classic, Titanic. On August 26, 2025, pop culture X account Pop Base posted a clip of Cardi in a boat in the middle of the ocean, singing My Heart Will Go On. She is then heard saying, &quot;Jack, Jack. It's me or you, Jack,&quot; possibly referencing the film's iconic climax, in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet portray Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, respectively. In this scene, Jack sacrifices himself to save Rose after the ship sinks. The Cardi B clip was likely taken during the music video shoot for her latest single, Imaginary Playerz, as she is seen wearing an outfit from the music video. Imaginary Playerz is a track from Cardi's upcoming album, Am I The Drama?, and samples Jay-Z's 1997 song.Cardi B's rendition of My Heart Will Go On received mixed reactions from netizens on X, with one user urging her to leave the classics alone.Cillygirl @cillygirl1977LINK@PopBase Just no. Uh uh. Leave the classics aloneSeveral netizens echoed similar sentiments, stating that Cardi's version sounded horrible.SZⱯSOOMF @onikascoochiesLINK@PopBase Who told her she can sing ?Ashwini Roopesh @AshwiniRoopeshLINK@PopBase No one should spoil the original. She makes her seem like an infant who doesn't know what she's doing.Fear Queer Horror Guru @fearqueerhorrorLINK@PopBase Yikes that was horrible...cannot sing worth a damn #CardiBInspiration with Lucas @LucasBryner3LINK@PopBase Ummmm no thanks 🤮 this sounds horrible!However, others found humor in the situation, with one user calling Cardi B the &quot;funniest female rapper ever.&quot;Goodynation (Ø,G) @goodybtcLINK@PopBase That’s the Titanic multiverse I didn’t know we needed 😂Commander In Chief @GcubebreakerLINK@PopBase Who would have ever thought of this momentYorkshire Lass @eyup_ioLINK@PopBase That’s one way to give the Titanic a run for its money! I reckon it’d be more entertaining than the original, especially if she chucked in a couple of dance moves.Bag chaser 🧌 @deadbynextweekLINK@PopBase Cardi b might be the funniest female rapper ever 😭Cardi B is currently on trial for a 2020 lawsuitCardi B is currently on trial for a 2020 assault lawsuit after a former security guard accused the rapper of attacking her, spitting on her, and scratching her with her nails during an alleged altercation outside a Beverly Hills OB-GYN clinic in February 2018.According to The Los Angeles Times, Emani Ellis filed a civil lawsuit in 2020, accusing the rapper of &quot;assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress as well as negligence and false imprisonment.&quot; In her lawsuit, Ellis claimed the alleged altercation began after she saw the rapper step out of the elevator and, upon recognizing the Bronx native, exclaimed, “Wow, it’s Cardi B.&quot; Ellis alleged the rapper approached her and accused her of spreading word about her doctor's appointment, asking, “Why the f**k are you telling people you’ve seen me?”Furthermore, the guard alleged Cardi B began hurling abuses and racial slurs at her, including calling her the N-word and fat-shaming her. She said the fight got worse, and Cardi allegedly spat on her and scratched her left cheek with her nail extensions.Lauren Conlin @conlin_laurenLINKEmani Ellis testified against Cardi B on the second day of a civil trial in Los Angeles, alleging that the rapper assaulted her in 2018 while she was working as a security guard at a Beverly Hills doctor’s office.“She was like, ‘[Expletive] you, you fat-a** [expletive], I’m gonna beat your a**, I’m gonna get you fired, [racial slur], that’s why you do security,'” Ellis said, choking up as she recalled what she described as “super traumatizing.”Ellis also testified that Cardi B spat on her. When asked if Cardi B attempted to strike her physically, Ellis replied, “She did.” Ellis additionally claimed to have a facial cut from Cardi B’s fingernails, and testified that she dealt with anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, insomnia, and body-shaming as a result.Her lawsuit further stated that Cardi B allegedly began “violently, unlawfully, intentionally, suddenly and maliciously” hitting her head, face, and body. According to CourtTV, Ellis is seeking &quot;medical expenses, damages for loss of past and future earnings, punitive damages, and a civil penalty of $25,000.&quot;However, during her testimony on August 26, 2025, Cardi denied the alleged physical assault, repeatedly stating that she and Ellis had a verbal altercation, not a physical one.The rapper claimed Ellis was allegedly following and filming her, which led to their confrontation. For context, Cardi was pregnant with her first child at the time and had not announced the pregnancy.“I asked her, ‘Yo, why are you recording me?’ I’m like, ‘Why are you recording me? Aren’t you security?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, my bad.’ But then I’m walking, and I feel her still following me. So as I’m speed walking trying to look for the office, I turn around again, and I’m like, ‘Why are you following me?’” Cardi testified.She admitted to calling Ellis a &quot;b***h.&quot; However, she denied touching, scratching, spitting on her, or calling her the N-word.“It was a verbal incident. She didn’t hit me. I didn’t hit her. There was no touching. So, to me, it wasn’t no incident,” she said.Cardi's trial is ongoing at the time of writing this article. She is expected to resume her testimony on August 27, 2025.