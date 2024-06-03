"It's never better" — Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day explains why she doesn't feel vindicated by Diddy's allegations

Diddy's assault footage, released by CNN, made headlines last month. Now Aubrey O'Day, who was once a part of the rapper's Bad Boy Records, has shared her response to the same. At the Gurus Magazine Pride Event in Los Angeles on June 1, 2024, O'Day told People that she did not feel vindicated after watching the footage. She added:

"It never goes away. It's never better."

She also had a message for those who have been exposed in similar ways, saying that they should not try to change the truth from their side.

"It's a forever thing that you have to wake up every day and choose to evolve the past. It doesn't go away. It's like childhood trauma. We don't like to think it just disappears in our thirties, but really we start realizing how bad it really is in our thirties," she continued.

The San Francisco native has performed with several bands and artists over the years, including the girl group Danity Kane.

Aubrey O'Day criticizes Diddy after he posts an apology video on Instagram

On May 19, 2024, Diddy shared a video on his official Instagram page where he stated that his behavior in the footage was unacceptable and took "full responsibility" for everything that happened.

The viral footage was recorded at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. It also featured Cassie Ventura, who was reportedly hit several times by Diddy. He later apologized for his actions on Instagram. However, his apology was criticized by many, as he did not mention anything about Cassie Ventura.

In addition to various personalities, Aubrey O'Day also took to her X to share a post. She wrote that his apology addressed only for his actions in the video, stating:

"He says he's 'disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then'.. but apparently he wasn't disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren't present here, and you know it."

According to People magazine, Aubrey O'Day participated in the third season of the MTV reality series Making the Band in 2004. Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, was the creator of the show and chose to include O'Day in Danity Kane.

Aubrey worked on two albums with the group but was later removed by Diddy from the band. He confirmed the same in the fourth season of his show. During a special, he said that he would love to be hated every day for being real instead of being something that he is not. As reported by US Magazine, he added:

"I got love for Aubrey. I don't have any beef with her. I just want to work with the young lady that I signed, not the person that fame has made her."

Aubrey O'Day speaks up on the need to bring changes to the music industry

In another conversation with US Weekly on Saturday, Aubrey O'Day referred to Diddy's footage by praising Cassie Ventura for her bravery. She said that while things might not be the same for others, Cassie's situation "broke through the wall." She added:

"We all need to thank her because this needed to be broken through and bigger, which, I believe, Cassie would feel as well. Changes need to be made in the music industry and there needs to be a safe space for artists to evolve."

O'Day even addressed the women who have been through the same, emphasizing that people often dismiss these cases as something where the victim tries to get attention because it is in fashion. She continued:

"This is not a bandwagon that anyone wants to f*cking ride. Nobody wants to be on that motherf*cking train."

O'Day is currently appearing on the fifth season of the reality TV series, Baddies.