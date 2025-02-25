John Lydon sparks controversy as he calls Taylor Swift "incredibly dull", claims Lady Gaga does not project "anything healthy"

John Lydon recently created headlines for his comments on Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift while speaking to NME on February 21, 2025. The singer was addressing his career in the music industry during the latest conversation, and in between that, he referred to Swift by saying:

"She's incredibly dull. There's a whole history of that kind of singer in America: the pop teenage trivia thing. What she's grown into is too elaborate and she's trapped by not meaning to annoy her fanbase – oh f*ck off!"

John Lydon further stated that Swift would turn out to be like those who end up in Las Vegas and that she cannot go anywhere else for now due to which she does not have any future. John's response was to a question where he was asked if any of Taylor Swift's "pop acts" grabbed his attention in any manner.

John Lydon also spoke about Lady Gaga at the same time while the interviewer said that he used to "champion" the American Horror Story star, saying that Gaga was a "massively layered and textured presentation." Lydon then started referring to how Gaga has changed herself over the years, becoming a "Bizarro World."

John further stated:

"She's acting in films, and I don't like her as a human being. I don't think she projects anything healthy. I don't feel any soul. I don't feel her heart in it. It seems a shame. She should have another side to her."

While Lydon's comments are trending everywhere, Swift and Gaga are yet to share a response to him. John is mostly known for his contributions to the band Sex Pistols as a vocalist during the '70s and has a solo album in his credits, Psycho's Path, which featured 15 songs in the soundtrack.

John Lydon spoke up on the possible reunion of Sex Pistols in the future

As mentioned, the Finsbury Park, London native was a part of the band Sex Pistols many years ago. Although the band has been active since the '70s, they released only one album, Never Mind the B*llocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, which came out back in 1977.

John Lydon played with the band for three years after it was originally established in 1975 and while speaking to NME, John was questioned if the group would have a reunion. Lydon replied by saying "No" and continued:

"When they took me to court using the Disney's company money, knowing I could never raise enough to fight that properly – and doing it while my lovely [wife] Nora was dying, there's no return from that. And they're ever so proud of saying they don't like me and want nothing to do with me."

A report by Pitchfork stated that Sex Pistols band members Steve Jones and Paul Cook filed a lawsuit against John Lydon in 2021 after he did not allow the licensing of the band's music to add it to the FX biographical musical drama Pistol, created by Danny Boyle.

The lawsuit was filed under the rules included in a 1998 agreement of the band, stating that licensing requests can be made based on majority rules.

Lydon lost the case the same year, with Judge Sir Anthony Mann stating that the agreement was not invalid yet and the band's majority could overrule the veto of any member, as per BBC.

Jones and Cook later expressed gratitude to the court, saying that it was important to let them "move forward" so that they could work together in the upcoming years with "better relations."

