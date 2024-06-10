JoJo Siwa seemingly drinks from vodka bottle at L.A. Pride, talks about dealing with online hate

After the release of JoJo Siwa's single Karma, her public appearances have caught the attention of many. She recently became the talk of the town after her appearance at L.A. Pride in the Park, which took place on Saturday, June 8, at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

During the event, the musician discussed the criticism she regularly faces online as she took the stage to perform. She also pointed out during her time on stage that a child was attending the concert. While encouraging the crowd to cheer her on, JoJo Siwa said:

“I have performed in front of six-year-olds louder than you. In fact, there is a six-year-old right there—why the f**k are you here? I love it. I’m so here for it. You’re awesome, dude. My point is don’t let that superstar be louder than you guys. Lemme hear you make some f**king noise.”

The 21-year-old ended her performance by drinking from a vodka bottle, as per Variety. However, it remains unconfirmed as to whether the bottle was filled with water or vodka in reality.

JoJo Siwa shares experience of dealing with netizens' comments during L.A. Pride event

During her performance, the artist expressed gratitude towards her live audience for not being mean to her. She then shed light on the comments she receives online and narrated one of her recent experiences.

She stated that she recently read a comment by a "definitely straight" man, and speaking about the same at the event, she added that the netizen said, "This man needs to be stopped." Speaking about the nature of the comment, she said:

"It wasn’t about a dance that I do. It wasn’t about my hairline, it wasn’t that I’m a 5-foot-9 giant toddler. It said, ‘This man needs to be stopped.’"

She then mentioned that this was a "new comment" for her and responded, "I f**ked more girls than him."

Disclaimer: This video contains foul language. Viewers' discretion is advised.

JoJo Siwa’s transformation from a YouTube children’s sensation to a viral singer raised eyebrows after the release of Karma. The youngster was initially known for her bright, multi-colored bows and unique outfits and her Miley Cyrus-esque rebranding sparked debates online in recent months.

Siwa also mentioned in an interview that she was inspired by the Wrecking Ball singer to take on a new persona. Speaking to Access Hollywood about the same and shedding light on wanting to create music similar to Cyrus' Bangerz album, Siwa said:

"She [Miley Cyrus] is my number one idol. I was like, 'I want to do what she did with Bangerz. I want to have that moment.' I'm flattered that the world even can compare [it to] that. That’s crazy to me."

Apart from JoJo Siwa performing at the Pride festival, Ricky Martin, Lykke Li, RaiNao, Mark Indelicato, and more also made on-stage appearances.