Judge warns Jeezy he could face time in jail for not complying with court order amid divorce with Jeannie Mai

On April 28, 2025, during a court hearing in Fulton County, Georgia, a judge issued a direct warning to Jeezy, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, after he allegedly failed to transfer the title of a 2021 Range Rover to Jeannie Mai. This term was included in their final divorce settlement, signed in June 2024.

Ad

According to court documents obtained by People, the judge stated that any further violations of the agreement could result in jail time.

The legal warning emerges after multiple court documents filed by Mai, which contend Jeezy neglects essential parts of their previously reached settlement agreement involving financial support and property reallocation.

In September 2024, Mai filed a motion alleging Jay Wayne had violated their divorce agreement by failing to pay $4,000 in child care expenses. Additionally, He failed to deposit $500,000 into a trust account for their daughter. He also failed to reimburse $92,417.39 in rent and refused to transfer vehicle titles for both a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco.

Ad

Trending

These allegations were first reported by Complex on September 5, 2024, based on court records. In follow-up reports by In Touch Weekly, Mai's legal team stated that the delays in title transfers made it impossible for her to insure or move the vehicles.

Jeezy responds to Jeannie Mai's accusations

Ad

Jeezy has publicly denied the allegations. In a statement shared with In Touch Weekly on April 29, 2025, he claimed the $500,000 trust for Monaco was already established, and the 2022 Ford Bronco was ready for pickup. He added that the Range Rover transfer was delayed due to DMV processing issues. He also said he never received receipts from Mai for the childcare expenses.

Jay Wayne's legal team characterized Mai's filings as "frivolous" and part of an "ongoing pattern of public accusations." However, the judge has not dismissed any of Mai's claims, and court proceedings remain active.

Ad

Beyond financial disagreements, the couple remains locked in a custody dispute over their three-year-old daughter, Monaco. In December 2023, Jeezy filed for joint legal and physical custody, accusing Mai of "gatekeeping" and restricting his access to the child. He requested a court-defined visitation schedule, as reported by People on December 18, 2023.

In response, Mai alleged that Jay Wayne created unsafe conditions during visitations. In an April 2024 filing covered by the Los Angeles Times, she cited unsecured firearms and poor supervision as grounds for concern. She also included prior accusations of domestic abuse, which Jay Wayne has denied. As of May 2025, the court has not ruled on custody arrangements.

Ad

Ad

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy married in March 2021 and filed for divorce in September 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in June 2024. Despite the legal finalization, both parties have returned to court multiple times over alleged violations of their settlement and custody-related disagreements.

Jay Wayne and Jeannie Mai are expected to appear in court again in May 2025 for a hearing related to custody and financial compliance. According to HotNewHipHop, the judge may issue sanctions if Jay Wayne fails to meet the next round of obligations, which include completing all vehicle title transfers and submitting proof of the $500,000 trust.

Jeezy is not currently under arrest, but the court confirmed that non-compliance could result in jail time, pending the judge's discretion in the upcoming hearing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More