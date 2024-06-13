⁠Everything to know about Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce as the former couple finalizes the process after reaching settlement

Georgia's Fulton County court has finally dissolved Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s marriage as the former couple reached a final settlement after 9 months of filing for the divorce. People Magazine reported that the duo has decided to keep details related to child support, custody, spousal support, and property splits private.

Jeezy, AKA Jay Wayne Jenkins married Jeannie Mai in 2021. However, two and a half years after their marriage, they announced their separation in September 2023, as Jeezy filed for divorce. The rapper claimed that their marriage has “irretrievably broken,” and had “no hope for reconciliation.”

During this time, the two often made their way into the headlines, as they blamed each other for breaking the marriage. Page Six reported that during their court hearing, Jeannie requested the judge not to enforce their prenuptial agreement, as she stated that she was not given enough time to review it before their wedding.

During their marriage, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai welcomed a daughter together, who was born on January 11, 2022, and named Monaco by the couple. Additionally, the rapper also has 2 more kids from his previous marriage.

Allegations made by Jeannie Mai and Jeezy, details explored

As the divorce between Jeannie Mai and Jeezy gets finalized, social media users revisit the time when the two blamed and accused one another. As per XXL, Jeannie Mai allegedly claimed that Jeezy cheated on her, and she found out about their divorce only through the news.

She also stated that Jeezy was secretive about his finances, and often allegedly abused her physically. However, the rapper’s representatives denied the claims of infidelity, and more, as they released a statement claiming:

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr Jenkins’ behalf is 100 per cent false and we have no further statements at this time.”

Furthermore, the rapper also took to Instagram, and stated that the “allegations are not only false, but are deeply disturbing.” He said:

"The malicious intent to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."

On the other hand, in November 2023, the No Complaining singer also accused his ex-wife of being their daughter’s gatekeeper, as he mentioned in the court documents:

“Since that time, the parties have endeavoured to address temporary custodial arrangements on an informal basis. While the parties have agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023, which has been confirmed via communications between their counsel, to continue addressing custodial and parenting time issues in such an ad hoc manner is becoming increasingly less feasible."

Furthermore, as per US Weekly, the rapper also stated that the couple was trying to conceive their second child before their divorce. He then accused his former wife of consulting a fertility expert in relation to IVF after they decided to part ways.

As of now, neither of the two has commented on their divorce being finalized, however, social media users continue to pick sides, as a few sided with Jeezy, while others picked Mai.

