Chelsea Lazkani’s character in ‘Selling Sunset’ explored as actress files for divorce from husband and father of two after nearly 7 years of marriage

Chelsea Lazkani has made her way into the headlines after she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years citing “irreconcilable differences.” As Chelsea Lazkani and her husband, Jeff Lazkani, filed for a legal separation, they asked for joint physical and legal custody of their kids, Maddox and Melia.

Expand Tweet

As per US Magazine, Chelsea and Jeff met each other in 2015 on Tinder when the former had moved to Los Angeles. After two years of dating each other, the two decided to get married and start a family of their own.

Before the news of their separation came in, the Selling Sunset star shared on Instagram a month back how she was having a “hard time,” as she shared some pictures and with the caption:

"Life has been kicking my a*s recently, so here are some photos from when it wasn’t.”

Chelsea Lazkani gained popularity when she joined the popular Netflix series, Selling Sunsets in 2022 during Season 5 of the show. In the series Lazkani plays the role of a real estate agent from London. The show also stars Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim and Maya Vender amongst others.

Selling Sunset explored Chelsea Lazkani’s past as former corporate worker in the oil and gas industry

Selling Sunset, the popular Netflix show is based on the Oppenheim group, a real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles, and shows the professional and personal life of its agents.

While the first episode of the show premiered on March 21, 2019, the show is currently running its 7th season and has completed more than 65 episodes as of this writing.

Expand Tweet

The show also navigates into the life of Chelsea, who joined the cast on April 22, 2022. The episodes showed how the mother of two kids was previously a corporate worker who worked for an oil and gas company. It also gave an insight to the audience about the British-Nigerian realtor’s personal life with her husband, and two kids.

The show explored her past as a real estate worker since 2017 when she joined Rodeo Realty Inc. in Los Angeles. Selling Sunsets captures the professional life of Lazkani as well as shows her dealing with first-time buyers and developers gracefully.

Expand Tweet

While Chelsea is loved for her grace in the show, the audience also admires her for her fashion sense. On the other hand, her now-former husband, Jeff Lazkani, is a managing partner at the Icon Media Direct, and the show has also featured him in a few episodes to capture the personal life of the real estate agent.

While Chelsea Lazkani actively shared pictures with her former husband back in the day, she has now removed nearly all the pictures with him on social media. The news of the divorce of the pair has left netizens in shock. At the moment, neither Chelsea nor Jeff has commented on the same.