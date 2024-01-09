Where is Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset now? Details explored

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela first joined the show back during its fourth season, which aired in 2021. Fans of Selling Sunset were heartbroken to find Vanessa Villela missing from the show's sixth season in 2023.

Following her exit from the show, Vanessa tied the knot with her husband, Nick Hardy, on September 3, 2022. The couple now resides together. In terms of her professional journey, the real-estate agent has also left The Oppenheim Group and joined its rival organization, The Agency.

The highly entertaining reality TV show Selling Sunset highlights the real estate brokers of The Oppenheim Group, a company based in Los Angeles. The show chronicles these agents' fascinating lives as they attempt to navigate rich social circles. They also meet the daring needs of their extremely wealthy clientele.

Selling Sunset also tracks their efforts to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They also deal with common problems like heartbreaks and betrayals, which makes them ideal material for reality TV. There has undoubtedly been a lot of intense drama in the last five seasons of the show.

A look into Vanessa Villela's journey on Selling Sunset and more

Along with Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela was one of two new members of the cast, eager to take on the most opulent homes in Malibu during the fourth season of Selling Sunset.

The makers of the show brought Vanessa and Emma to merge real estate forces with other fan favorites such as Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Amanza Smith. Vanessa and Emma replaced Davina Potratz and then-pregnant Christine Quinn.

Because of her lively and genuine demeanor, the 45-year-old real estate agent Vanessa Villela soon won many fans. Additionally, she demonstrated her worth to the Oppenheim Group team by concluding multiple multi-million dollar real estate transactions.

Vanessa began her real estate career with The Agency, a direct competitor of The Oppenheim Group with offices in Los Angeles. Interestingly, Mauricio Umansky, the spouse of Real Housewives actress Kyle Richards, is the owner of The Agency.

After leaving the Oppenheim Group, Vanessa went back to her origins and joined The Agency. Many fans of Selling Sunset were taken aback by Vanessa's abrupt transition between the competing companies. The reality star was, however, sure that it was the right decision for her career.

Vanessa subsequently lauded her new coworkers at The Agency in an interview with People, calling them "incredible top agents." She went on to say that, following two years as one of the leading personalities of the show, she was in a perfect position to fulfill all of her off-camera ambitions.

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela's early life and career

Realtor Vanessa Villela is also an award-winning Mexican-American actress. She was born on January 28, 1978, in Mexico City, Mexico. She attended the Centro de Educación Artística de Televisa, a performing arts and entertainment school in Mexico.

She then embarked on her career as a star in several TV dramas and soap operas, including Una Maid en Manhattan and El Señor de los Cielos.

In addition to real estate, Vanessa works with several charities. She participates in Naam Yoga Los Angeles and supports the Worldwide Fund for Animal Welfare, iFaw, etc.

In 2021, Vanessa shared a ton of pictures of herself wearing the many swimsuit designs she had been working on with swimwear company Lascivious on Instagram. Although her current involvement with the project seems to have paused, this shows that she has more skills than just marketing opulent homes.