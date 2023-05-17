Explained: Why did “new girl” Vanessa Villela quit Selling Sunset 6?

Selling Sunset season 6 is all set to premiere on Netflix, however, one of the cast members Vanessa Villela will not feature in the show. Fans were aware of her exit after Netflix announced the cast list but they didn’t know the reason. The realtor recently opened up about her quitting the reality TV show as she joined the rival agency of Oppenheim Group.

Speaking about her exit from the popular real estate-themed series, Vanessa said:

“I always felt like I was the new girl in school. They’re obviously super successful and it's an incredible show, but I have to make my own life and make my dreams come true.”

Selling Sunset revolves around the employees of The Oppenheim Group, and Vanessa joined its rival firm The Agency, which is also part of a Netflix show — Buying Beverly Hills.

Selling Sunset alum Vanessa might star in Buying Beverly Hills

Vanessa Villela appeared on Selling Sunset in seasons 4 and 5 and has now left the show and The Oppenheim Group to work for its rival company.

She has joined her old firm, The Agency, which is run by RHOBH star Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky. Last year, Netflix launched Mauricio in his own reality TV show, Buying Beverly Hills, which has a similar concept to The Oppenheim Group's show.

Mauricio Umansky's series features his daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky alongside Kim Richards’ daughter Whitney Davis. From family drama to real-estate war, Buying Beverly Hills has it all.

When PEOPLE asked Vanessa whether she would appear on the show, the reality TV star didn’t rule out the possibility. She said:

“The Agency's show Buying Beverly Hills is amazing. I didn't come back for that reason, but you have to watch next season to see what happens.”

The 45-year-old realtor also spoke about her transition from one popular real estate firm to another. She told PEOPLE:

"I am super excited to be back at The Agency. It's where my career started so it feels extremely good to be back. It feels like home. I am surrounded by incredible top agents — successful and collaborative people who work like a family. I know that I'm in the right place.”

She added:

“I came back because I'm very serious about where I want my real estate career to go. I know that this is where I have to be to succeed in real estate. It felt right, I always missed them. I feel in my heart it's where I belong. The minute I walked in, everyone welcomed me so beautifully."

Vanessa stated that the decision to leave Selling Sunset and The Oppenheim Group was “mutual.” She praised all her former co-stars and mentioned that she became close to Maya Vander and Christine Quinn. Unfortunately, both of them have quit the Netflix show.

Viewers saw on the series that Vanessa struggled to fit in the group and was unable to give her best at work. According to reports, she proved her worth as soon as she returned to The Agency as she sold a $2 million-worth property.

Meanwhile, the cast members returning to the new season of Selling Sunset include Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Heather Rae-Young, and Davina Potratz. Newcomers will be Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

Selling Sunset season 6 will premiere on Friday, May 19, 2023.

