"Just say Offset name already"—Internet reacts as Lil Scrappy criticizes men seeking spousal support

Rapper Darryl Raynard Richardson III, who goes by the moniker Lil Scrappy, recently called out men asking for spousal or child support from court. In a viral video circulating on social media, Darryl criticized those seeking such support out of "greed," especially men.

The rapper shared that he was not referencing if a judge granted spousal or child support. He continued to reason that as a "man" appealing for "that kind of support from the government," then:

"I feel like you're less of a man if you do that... You're a whole kid, you're still a boy."

As the clip went viral, internet users were quick to react. Many speculated that Lil Scrappy was seemingly talking about fellow rapper Offset. As reported by E! Online, Offset requested spousal support from estranged wife Cardi B, despite the latter not asking for any child support in her amended divorce filing. One netizen commented:

"Just say offset name already."

Many critiqued Darryl's statement. They noted that whoever has custody of the kids should receive child support, irrespective of whether it's a man or a woman.

Others agreed with Lil Scrappy calling out the request for spousal support as greed.

Lil Scrappy had to stop a show in Ohio after a fan suffered a serious injury

Lil Scrappy has been making headlines recently. Last month, the rapper had to stop his performance midway at the SUMMER614—Where Music is Therapy Festival in Columbus, Ohio, after a fan suffered a serious injury.

According to TMZ Hip Hop's report dated June 4, 2025, as Darryl was singing, a man crept up to the stage from its sides and climbed onto a speaker. However, before he could make it to the podium, another man pushed him out of the way. He fell backward and roughly landed on the ground, sustaining injury to his head.

Videos of the incident circulating online show the stage-crasher lying motionless on the ground for several minutes, prompting Lil Scrappy to pause his show. Per the outlet, fans reportedly suggest the man had been bleeding from his head. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Later, Columbus Police Sgt. James K. Fuqua told the publication that the man who stopped the stage crasher was part of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star's security team. Further, there would be no charges filed as the person was trespassing and did not have permission to be in that area.

In May, the rapper took to his social media to accuse his ex, Bambi, of telling their kids he fathered eleven children and had only $11 to his name. The estranged couple first met in 2013 on the set of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and soon began dating. They tied the knot in September 2015 and share three kids, namely Breland, Xylo, and Cali.

However, they separated by 2022 and finalized their divorce a year later. Since then, the pair have shared a contentious relationship. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Lil Scrappy posted an Instagram video in May, featuring their three children who informed him what Bambi allegedly had told them—Atlanta MC had eleven kids and $11 to his name.

"Shawty said mama told me that. I don’t understand why that gotta be the talk at the house… Why you gotta disparage my name to my kids?" the rapper stated.

Notably, in April, Bambi dropped a diss track titled ,Eleven, where she rapped:

"My BD got 11 baby mamas with 11 dollars."

Lil Scrappy, at the time, refuted the claims and went on to allege that he paid Bambi child support so he couldn't be broke.

It remains unclear if Scrappy was talking about Offset or not in the recent clip.

