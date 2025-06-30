"Why they brought him out on stage at the "walk it" like I talk it song"— Netizens react as Offset invites fan in a wheelchair on stage

Offset performed at Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 27, 2025. While performing, the rapper noticed a disabled fan and invited him onstage. He then rapped his 2018 track, Walk It Talk It, with the fan. The incident was reuploaded on X by the user @DailyLoud.

The clip garnered a mixed reaction from netizens. While some seemed to appreciate the rapper's interaction with the disabled fan, others criticized the song choice.

One user (@Carpediashow) stated that the rapper reportedly invited the fan on purpose, to show people that he's a "good person." They also asked why the 2018 song was played when the fan was in a wheelchair.

"Good video for court for the divorce to show he's a good person he playing chess. Also why they brought him out on stage at the "walk it" like I talk it song knowing he in a wheelchair," they wrote.

Some netizens complimented the rapper for inviting his fan onstage, saying Offset made the fan's life.

"I give bro all my props for this one... I don't think anyone ever did this before," one netizen wrote.

"Ah, man .. that's beautiful. Most unselfish thing I've seen in a long time. He made this guy's LIFE & pics for him to look at every day," another netizen added.

"That's so heartwarming to see Offset making someone's night special like that. Really cool moment!" another X user wrote.

Some netizens pointed out how the rapper sang his 2018 song, Walk It Talk It after inviting the disabled fan on stage, calling the song choice "ironic." One user (@Usee6iSee9) stated that Offset's action was "bare minimum," and if more artists treated their fans with respect, it wouldn't be a big deal.

"So we gonna skip the fact he played walk it like I talk it ironicly when got on stage," one netizen wrote.

"Crazy how doing the bare minimum now qualifies as heartwarming. maybe if artists treated all fans with respect, moments like this wouldn't feel so rare… just maybe," one X user wrote.

"Brought that n***a up there and performed walk it like I talk it pretty insane irony at play," another user stated.

Offset's estranged wife, Cardi B, recently gave breakup advice to her fans

Cardi B attends Cardi's Whipshots Chocolate Shop - (Image via Getty)

On June 23, 2025, while discussing her upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, on Instagram Live, Cardi B gave her fans advice regarding breakups. She told her fans to go out with friends after a heartbreak, breakup, divorce, or separation from a partner.

"If you're going through a breakup, if you're going through some sh*t with your baby's father or some sh*t, if you've just got a divorce, if you're heartbroken— go outside with your f**king friends," she stated.

The rapper shared that some people judged her when she went out with her friends after her separation from Offset, however, she ignored them, as her friends were "healing" her.

"When I kept going outside, people was like, 'Oh, she got three kids.' F**k that. When you go outside with your friends, your friends are healing you. I really felt like my friends was healing me. There was times that I was at home by myself and I started feeling lonely and I started feeling anxiety," Cardi B said.

According to HotNewHipHop's May 28, 2025, report, Offset's untitled third album is complete. However, the artist hasn't revealed the release date.

