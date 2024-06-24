Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest cop reportedly identified as Micheal Arkinson, a Gen-Z officer

On June 18, 2024, Justin Timberlake was taken into custody for allegedly driving while intoxicated in The Hamptons. The American singer-songwriter was pulled over by Michael Arkinson, a rookie police officer in Sag Harbor.

The singer's charge sheet also mentioned Michael Arkinson's name. Timberlake reportedly ran a stop sign and got into the wrong lane, leading Arkinson to arrest him.

Page Six reported that the officer is believed to be 23 years old, based on a Sag Harbor, New York, prisoner report that a media source was able to get on Saturday, June 22.

Michael Arkinson stopped Justin Timberlake and arrested him for DWI

Arkinson stopped Timberlake for DWI (Image via Getty)

Timberlake was recently arrested by a police officer for an alleged DWI. Sources like the NY Post reported that Justin Timberlake, who was "having dinner with a bunch of friends" at the American Hotel in the Hamptons, downed a $21 Vesper Martini.

After that, as the court documents suggested, he fled in a 2025 BMW and was arrested for allegedly violating a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane.

The same documents reported that the incident happened at roughly 12:15 am. Justin Timberlake also reportedly declined to take a Breathalyzer test three times and admitted to having only "one martini and following my friends home" to the arresting officers.

The Post was informed by a bartender that the famous singer was "wasted" and even took a drink from a table belonging to someone else and drank it when the owner went to the restroom.

The NY Post reported someone at the Hamptons hotel reported that another customer called the police on Justin Timberlake, fearing he might be in a car accident given his condition. Addressing the same, they said-

"[They] said Justin was having a lot of drinks, and they told the cop to watch him if he is going to drive."

Times Now reported that the police officer was later identified as Michael Arkinson. When Arkinson was still in high school, he worked as a part-time traffic control officer.

The same source stated that he made less than $15 per hour in 2017. After completing the police academy in 2022, the 24-year-old was promoted to a full-time Sag Harbor officer two years later.

Arkinson lives around 25 minutes away from Sag Harbor at South Hampton. After only three months on the job, officer Arkinson has already established a reputation among the affluent Sag Harbor locals due to his strict enforcement of traffic laws.

When the Gen Z cop pulled Timberlake over for breaking traffic laws, witnesses reported he had no idea who Timberlake was. Per Page Six, this encounter resulted in a conversation, during which Timberlake exclaimed-

"This is going to ruin the tour," to which the officer questioned, "What tour?"

The officer further reported that Justin Timberlake did "poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests" following his arrest. The officer also reported that the 43-year-old was wobbly on his feet and smelled strongly of alcohol.

This isn't the first time Arkinson made the news for being strict. A Shelter Island blogger named Spencer described that Arkinson once pulled him over for taking a U-turn even when no other cars were around. He also stated that Arkinson allegedly gave him a warning in the off-season when there wasn't much traffic.

Spencer further claimed that another time, Arkinson pulled him over for talking on his cell phone, which he asserted was on speaker at the time. He then received a $145 fine from the police officer.

If found guilty of the DWI rap, Timberlake may spend up to a year behind bars in Suffolk County. However, The Post reported that since he has no criminal history, a term of this kind is unlikely.

After the DWI arrest, Justin Timberlake addressed the audience in his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the Chicago concert. He admitted that it had "been a tough week" and expressed his gratitude for the love and support from fans.