Justin Timberlake’s mugshot is now being showcased as an art piece at Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor following DWI arrest

Singer Justin Timberlake's mugshot is now showcased as an art piece at a gallery in Sag Harbor, New York, the same town where he was recently arrested. As per a report by Page Six on July 2, 2024, the 43-year-old's mugshot was turned into a limited-edition art piece at the Romany Kramoris Gallery.

The Cry Me River singer was arrested last month for driving while intoxicated (DWI). He was charged with a single count of DWI for refusing to take the breath test and two court citations for running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.

In a later statement, law enforcement officers added that no one was hurt in the incident. The owner of the Romany Kramoris Gallery discussed the artwork with Page Six and the publication's report was later reposted by the gallery on their official Facebook account, along with a photo of the piece.

The limited edition art piece featuring Justin Timberlake's mugshot was created by artist Godfrey Lohman

In an interview with Page Six, gallery owner Romany Kramoris revealed the Justin Timberlake piece was a hit, with non-stop lines and several pedestrians taking a quick snap.

She elaborated that it was priced at $520 and that her establishment has sold "two or three" copies. She added that many people are coming back to see it.

The artwork, titled "Tuesday Night Out featuring Justin Timberlake," is an Andy Warhol-inspired recreation of the mugshot available in several colors. Kramoris, who plans to carry the pieces through the summer, quipped:

"The green one is not my favorite. He looks a little sickly, too many martinis on the green one."

It is to be noted, that the former NSYNC member was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Monday night out. Thus, the title references to it.

Romany Kramoris has operated her namesake gallery for 44 years and is fondly known among locals as the "Queen of Sag Harbor." She told the publication that the art was created by artist Godfrey Lohman, and when she first saw it, her reaction was:

"Oh my God!’ That’s great! It’s just great!"

Leslie Raff with Romany's Gallery told the publication it was their "most contemporary" art piece, adding that, it's au courant, which is a slang term that means to be fully aware or up to date.

Kramoris acknowledged that not everyone was a fan of Justin Timberlake's artwork, with many community members "raising their eyebrows." However, she added that many, especially the younger generation are excited. She stated:

"Others are so excited, the young ones especially... it’s happy! I certainly appreciate it in my store. The fact that I have the picture is happy. The incident wasn’t so much."

Justin Timberlake was in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the time of his arrest. The next shows are scheduled to be held in Ohio on July 7, and in Kentucky on July 9.

However, Justin has not publicly reacted to his mugshot being converted into an art piece. His court hearing is set for July 26.

