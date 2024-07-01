"Nothing funny about drunk driving": Fans troll Justin Timberlake as he tries to crack a joke on his DWI arrest scandal

Justin Timberlake was arrested on June 17, 2024, on charges of drunk driving in Sag Harbor, New York. He addressed the DWI arrest and made fun of it during the Boston leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Addressing the situation, he made a seemingly lighthearted joke that didn't sit too well with the audience as many took to social media to call him out.

"So uhhh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving?" Timberlake asked the crowd.

Some members of the crowd laughed, and he added that he was "just kidding." However, many didn't find his joke to be funny and called Timberlake on social media, with one person stating that there was "nothing funny" about driving drunk.

An X user, @DramaAlert, shared Timberlake’s clip from the Boston concert where the singer cracked a joke about his arrest for driving drunk before adding that he was joking. However, fans on the platform weren't too pleased with it, as some said that a "reasonable human being" would be "ashamed and embarrassed" about the arrest.

“Nothing funny about driving drunk but ok!” said one user.

“A reasonable human being would be ashamed and embarrassed of drunk driving,” commented another social media user.

“Not smth to joke abt,” said a netizen.

“His contract with Satan is about to expire. He’ll soon have to pay up,” stated another internet user

“Bruh trying so hard to stay relevant bruh you washed up,” wrote an X user

“Celebrities feel like since they’re well known they can do no wrong and this is exhibit A of that,” said another user on the post.

Justin Timberlake bashed by fans for supposed joke about his DWI arrest at Boston concert

Netizens continued to react to Justin Timberlake's video, where he cracked a joke about being arrested for driving under the influence. The "remorseful" singer addressed the arrest during his Chicago United Center show on June 21, 2024. The Mirrors singer was arrested and charged in New York on one count of driving while intoxicated.

During his Chicago concert held just days after the arrest, he said that "it's been a tough week" for him, adding that nothing could change the moment they were in. He expressed gratitude to his fans for loving him even when he was "sometimes hard to love."

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it's been a tough week. But you're here, and I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now. I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much," Justin Timberlake stated.

The Cry Me A River singer was arrested on June 17, 2024, after he was pulled over for failing to stop his vehicle during a traffic stop. Police also said that they found him in an "intoxicated condition" with "bloodshot and glassy eyes." The officials added that Justin Timberlake performed “poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

While Justin Timberlake is being trolled and bashed for making fun of his DWI arrest, a source close to the singer reportedly spoke to Entertainment Tonight. The source reportedly claimed that the arrest had "taken a toll" on Timberlake, but that he was "trying to view it as a way to reset himself." The source claimed that the singer is “remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated.”

At the moment, the Friends With Benefits star has not responded to the comments made by fans and netizens.

