Keke Palmer says she wasn’t properly paid in Hollywood until Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Keke Palmer is making headlines after saying that she wasn't properly paid in Hollywood until she worked with a certain director. The actress started her career in show business when she was ten years old, debuting in the comedy-drama Barbershop 2: Back in Business, per her IMDb page. However, it wasn't until after nearly 20 years in the business that she got proper pay for her work.

Ad

In an interview with Business Insider, published on May 23, 2025, she was asked when she felt adequately paid as an actress, to which she replied:

"Nope, that was probably the first time."

Ad

Trending

Nope was directed by Jordan Peele, which came out in 2022. Keke Palmer starred alongside Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya in it. However, the actress further said that she doesn't dwell on the inequalities, whether gender, racial, or pay, despite the issues being prevalent in Hollywood. She said:

"I don't compare—especially as a Black person, a Black woman—because it's not a fair thing to do to myself. ... If you are getting your needs met, that has to be the forefront of your mind. That doesn't mean that everything is fair, but it's important to think about and have a particular perspective about."

Ad

The One of Them Days actress also left a little advice to other actors in Hollywood, saying to diversify their income streams. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keke Palmer is worth $7.5 million, and besides acting and singing, she also founded the production company KeyTV, which she calls a digital network "spotlighting a new generation of creators."

Keke Palmer recently revealed why she unveiled her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live

Besides keeping busy in her career, Keke Palmer is also now a mother to son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson with ex Darius Jackson, whom she welcomed in February 2023. But long before her baby's birth, the singer-actress made the pregnancy reveal while she was hosting Saturday Night Live back in 2022.

Ad

Ad

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, May 29, 2025, the One of Them Days actress said that she wasn't sure what she was going to do to reveal her pregnancy during her SNL hosting stint. She recalled the time she was thinking about how to break the news to the public, saying:

"I just remember being pregnant and being like, 'Okay, I'm going to reveal it on the show tonight. ... I kept thinking to myself like, 'When am I going to say that I'm pregnant?' You don't want to be like, 'I'm going to announce it.' But you gotta let folks know."

Ad

She said that she considered revealing that she was expecting a baby by sharing pictures, but it didn't feel right at the time. But when she heard that she was hosting SNL, the idea for the reveal also came.

While hosting SNL, which was her first time, she addressed the audience, talking about the rumors going around that she was having a baby. She said to the cameras at the time that she wanted to set the record straight and confirmed it with, "I am," before ripping open her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

Ad

Keke Palmer got her breakthrough in acting in the movie Akeelah and the Bee and has won five NAACP Image Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards. She also released several albums and hits, like Bossy and Man In The Mirror.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More