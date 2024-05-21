Kelly Yazdi issues response to estranged husband Zac Brown’s restraining order, accuses him of using “false and defamatory caricature” in music video

Kelly Yazdi, the estranged wife of country music star Zac Brown, recently issued a response after Brown filed a temporary restraining order against her. The duo, who was married for four months before Brown filed for divorce, now find themselves in a public dispute.

Kelly Yazdi seemingly accused Brown of “narcissistic abuse” in a series of Instagram posts, which prompted him to seek a restraining order. According to Brown, Yazdi violated an August 2022 employee and confidentiality agreement, leading him to pursue legal action. The Chicken Fried singer’s restraining order alleges that Yazdi’s public accusations were damaging and necessitated legal protection.

In a statement shared on Instagram on May 19, Kelly Yazdi defended her actions and criticized Brown’s response to their ongoing divorce proceedings.

"No one – not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers – may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce," she stated.

Kelly Yazdi condemned a music video released by Zac Brown, claiming it deliberately mocked their wedding party and included a “false and defamatory caricature” intended to represent her. The video in question is allegedly for the Zac Brown Band's song Beautiful Drug (feat. Avicii) - Remix.

"It is beyond ironic that Zac’s first act after filing an unnecessary public divorce lawsuit was to release a music video that deliberately mocked our wedding party from only a few months before — including a false and defamatory caricature obviously intended to be me and hurt me – followed by a second unnecessary and legally meritless public lawsuit and press release," Yazdi wrote.

She highlighted the contradiction in Brown’s actions, noting his public call for mutual respect while allegedly engaging in behavior she found hurtful and defamatory.

Kelly Yazdi responds to Zac Brown’s restraining order

Kelly Yazdi has issued a strong response after a Georgia court granted Brown a temporary restraining order against her.

On May 4, Yazdi, a former employee of the Zac Brown Band from August 2022 to February 2024, shared an Instagram post referencing her relationship with Brown. The post detailed accusations against an unnamed individual ("he").

This person allegedly exerted controlling behavior, dictating Kelly Yazdi's modeling career, online presence (including removing Instagram photos), clothing choices, and even fitness content. Yazdi identified these actions as "projections, gaslighting, threatening, and stonewalling," which she claims are characteristic of narcissistic abuse.

In response to these posts, Brown filed for an emergency restraining order on May 17 in Fulton County, Georgia, alleging “several past and threatened violations” of a confidentiality agreement signed by Kelly Yazdi.

The restraining order required Yazdi to remove the Instagram posts that allegedly violated the confidentiality agreement. Court documents filed by Brown's attorneys stated that Yazdi was allegedly seeking revenge against Brown and his company and requested that she refrain from making any public statements or disclosing confidential information.

In a video clip posted on Instagram on May 19, Yazdi, 33, spoke directly to her followers, urging them to read her written statement in the caption. In her statement, Yazdi accused Brown of attempting to silence her and expressed her determination to speak freely about her experiences.

Brown’s representative provided a statement to Fox News Digital, explaining the reasons behind his legal actions. Following a period of deliberation, actions were implemented to uphold a previously established confidentiality agreement. The purpose of this is to maintain the privacy of both personal and business dealings, and to shield a family from online harassment and speculation as per Brown.

He emphasized his hope that the couple could keep their private matters confidential and move forward with mutual respect.

The couple initially announced their divorce on December 29 with a joint statement, expressing mutual respect and requesting privacy during the difficult time. They reiterated their appreciation for the time spent together and asked for understanding as they navigated their personal issues.

Before his marriage to Kelly Yazdi, Brown was married to Shelly for 12 years.