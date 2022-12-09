How old is Kelly Yazdi? All about Zac Brown's new girlfriend as country star gets engaged

Popular singer and songwriter Zac Brown’s engagement to actress Kelly Yazdi recently came to light. He reportedly proposed to Yazdi long ago when they were out on vacation. However, the news was disclosed by People yesterday, December 8, 2022, where one source said:

"He proposed in Hawaii a while ago... It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."

Although the engagement news came out recently, there was speculation earlier this year about the same when fans spotted a ring on Yazdi’s finger during Brown’s birthday. The pair also went together for a tour of the Zac Brown band’s new album, The Comeback.

The duo has not spoken about their future plans yet, and it remains unknown for how long they have been together.

Kelly Yazdi has been passionate about horses and dirt bikes since she was a teenager

Born on January 25, 1991, Kelly Yazdi spent her childhood in Minnesota and later shifted to Los Angeles. The 31-year-old actress finished her graduation from the University of California Santa Barbara.

Yazdi is mostly known for her appearance in the documentary Herb Ritts: L.A. Style, where she depicted herself as a popular model. Moreover, critics and audiences praised her performance. Following this, she continued to appear in various other projects such as The Beautiful Ones, The Martial Arts Kid, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Ranch Challenge, and others.

Apart from being an actress, she is also passionate about horses and dirt bikes. It is a hobby she developed when she was a teenager. She then founded a platform called Ride Wild, which aimed to change people’s opinions on the abilities of a woman.

Kelly Yazdi has participated in adventurous events, including Queen of the Bay in 2017. She has even gained recognition as a public speaker. Additionally, she is also active on Instagram with around 17,600 followers, and her posts mostly feature her having fun in different outdoor activities.

Zac Brown was previously married to Shelly Brown

Zac Brown married Shelly in 2006 and they divorced in 2018 (Image via Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

Zac Brown tied the knot with Shelly Brown in 2006 and became the parents of five kids – Alexander, Joni, Georgia, Lucy, and Justice. However, the pair split in 2018.

Speaking about their divorce, they said that they would continue to love and respect each other and Brown also started working on music to recover from the impact of the split. In an interview with CNN, he said:

“Sometimes life can be challenging in facing things that are hard, and music has always been my therapy. It’s been my way to make it through a lot of things so I’m blessed to be able to do that.”

Although he is mostly known as the co-founder of the Zac Brown band, he is also the founder of a knife company called Southern Grind Knives and was featured in an episode of the Animal Planet reality series Treehouse Masters.

The Zac Brown band was established in 2000. The group has gained recognition for their albums and songs that have managed to reach the top of the Billboard charts. They have performed at various events and have been the recipients of several accolades.

